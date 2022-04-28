BROOKVILLE — Band and orchestra students at Brookville Area High School will present their annual spring concerts next week.
The high school bands will present their spring concert Tuesday, May 3. The concert will feature the Junior High Band, Jazz Band and Concert Band.
The spring concert by the high school orchestras will be presented Thursday, May 5, and will feature the Junior High Orchestra and String Orchestra.
Both concerts will be held at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium and are free and open to the public.