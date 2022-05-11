BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Municipal Authority will be doing a sprinkler test Wednesday, May 18, at the Borough Complex.
The sprinkler test may cause cloudy water for residents of Western Avenue, Euclid Avenue and Taylor Street.
