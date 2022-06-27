ST. MARYS — With Leo Simbeck leading the way, the St. Marys 9-10-year-old All-Star baseball team made short work of visiting Brookville with a 20-0 three-inning win at Memorial Park Monday night.
At the plate, Simbeck went 4-for-4 with two two-run triples, along with a run-scoring double and run-scoring single, finishing with six runs batted in.
But that’s not all.
Simbeck was also nearly perfect on the mound as he struck out nine of the 10 batters he faced with just Callin Carberry reaching on an infield error with two outs in the third. He finished his short gem of an outing needing just 37 pitches.
Next up for St. Marys is a trip to Warren on Friday in the District 10 winners’ bracket semifinals while Brookville drops into Friday’s elimination game at Potter-McKean (Roulette), which lost its opener Monday in a 21-0 rout to Warren.
The visiting team via the coin flip, St. Marys went to work in the top of the first and scored four runs. After an outfield error and walk, Simbeck ripped a triple to plate Blake Stauffer and Doc Chapman. With one out, Easton Straub singled in Simbeck and Brayden Steinbach.
In the second, St. Marys sent 11 batters to the plate and scored five runs, getting another two-run triple from Simbeck that scored Stauffer and Chapman. Steinbach also singled in a run.
Then in another big inning, St. Marys pushed 11 more runs across in the top of the third after sending 16 batters to the plate. Simbeck started the scoring with a double that plated Chapman who led off with a single.
Richy Hurd singled in a run, Stauffer doubled in two runs, Chapman singled in a run and Simbeck drove in his sixth run with a single. Simbeck doubled in a run and scored St. Marys’ 20th run on Kayd Caskey’s groundout.
ST. MARYS 20, BROOKVILLE 0
Score By Innings
St. Marys 45(11) — 20
Brookville 000 — 0
St. Marys –20
Blake Stauffer 2b 3312, Doc Chapman 1b 2421, Leo Simbeck p 4446, Brayden Steinbach c 2322, Kayd Caskey ss 3213, Easton Straub 3b 2123, Cohen Swanger 2010, Carson Dellaquila cf 1000, Kalon Caskey rf 1000, Richy Hurd lf 2111, Jakob Gerg cf 2000, Jacob Sarginger rf 0101. Totals: 24-20-14-17.
Brookville –0
Connor Lewis lf 2000, Harris Whitling cf 1000, Cooper Peterson 1b 1000, Blake Burkett 3b-p-3b 1000, Walker Lindermuth ss 1000, Easton Rhodes c 1000, Sawyer Lewis p-3b-2b 1000, Kabe Kaltenbach 2b 1000, Callin Carberry rf 1000. Totals: 10-0-0-0.
Errors: Brookville 8, St. Marys 1. LOB: St. Marys 5, Brookville 1. 2B: Simbeck, Stauffer, Steinbach. 3B: Simbeck 2. SAC: Caskey. SB: Steinbach.
Pitching
St. Marys: Simbeck 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 9 SO, 0 BB.
Brookville: S. Lewis 1 1/3 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 3 SO, 5 BB; Burkett 2/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 SO, 3 BB; Kaltenbach 1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 SO, 2 BB.
Winning pitcher: Simbeck. Losing pitcher: S. Lewis.