OFFENSIVE SIDE
The Flying Dutchmen say farewell to quarterback Christian Coudriet, who threw for 2,942 yards for 26 touchdowns and just six interceptions last season. The only one to even attempt a pass other than Christian in 2021 was his brother, Charlie, who was 0-for-1. But other than the quarterback spot, the top skill position contributors return for 2022. Matt Davis and Justin Dornish led the rushing attack, compiling 409 and 354 yards, respectively, for a combined nine touchdowns. Logan Mosier was just five yards shy of a 1,000 yard receiving season while Carter Chadsey and Charlie Coudriet racked up 800 and 681 yards through the air as well. All three return for their senior campaign.
DEFENSIVE SIDE
It’s similar to the offense on the other side of the ball as the team loses 110 tackles that it got from Conner Straub, but the Flying Dutchmen also return the rest of the top seven of last year’s leading tacklers. Linebacker Eli Rippey had 88 tackles last year as he’s back for his senior season. Mosier had 83 while Layton Ryan — also a senior — notched 73.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
While the quarterback position is arguably the most important one, St. Marys has all of the tools to make a run in the playoffs once again, as they’ve done in all season with head coach Chris Dworek running the show. They’re one year removed from an 8-3 season that saw them fall to Clearfield in the District 9 Class 3A championship game.