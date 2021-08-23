ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls tennis team picked up right where it left off in previous years on Monday, as the Lady Dutch opened their season with a 7-0 victory against visiting Bradford.
St. Marys lost just one game in sweeping the four singles matchups, and 10 games overall while repeating just one player in doubles action.
In singles play, senior Davan Lion returned to action after missing all of last season and swept Tylin Hillyard, 6-0, 6-0. Teammates Rachel Fleming and Mya Klaiber also won by that score and third and fourth singles, respectively, while Emma Gavazzi topped Alisiya Dansberger, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.
“Lion and her opponent Tylin Hillyard exchanged some very good points during their match,” said St. Marys coach Dave Lion. “Lion served well and hit the ball hard. Gavazzi played on her toes and ran down every ball from Dansberger, who had some nicely placed shots.
“Fleming ultimately came out on top by finishing the point with a good shot, while Klaiber was able to win more points due to her consistency and patience.”
In doubles action, St. Marys’ June Chen and Caitlyn Blessel teamed up to best Hillyard and Darnsberger in a tightly contested match, 8-5.
“This was the most exciting match of the day,” said Lion. “June and Caitlyn played well together for their first match. Blessel was aggressive at the net, while Chen was dominant at the baseline. All four ladies hustled for the ball during the quick points of the competition.”
St. Marys won the other two doubles contests by the same 8-2 score. Klaiber paired upo with Maddy Wittman to win at No. 2, while senior newcomers Emily Ritter and Andrea Adamski netted the win at No. 3.
“Wittman was able to place her shots well and hit the ball deep, while Klaiber finished points at the net,” said Lion of that team’s victory. “Once the nerves were shaken off, the new St. Marys duo (Ritter/Adamski) was able to focus on hitting the ball effectively to win more points.
“This was a very good way to begin our season. We are grateful and excited to see what this year brings, striving to improve and grow as a team while having fun each day.”
The Lady Dutch are back in action Thursday at DuBois.
ST. MARYS 7,
BRADFORD 0
Singles
1. Davan Lion (SM) def. Tylin Hillyard, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Emma Gavazzi (SM) def. Alisiya Dansberger, 6-0, 6-1.
3. Rachel Fleming (SM) def. Jaylee Koppenhauer, 6-0, 6-0.
4. Mya Klaiber (SM) def. Lilly Klemick, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. June Chen/Caitlyn Blessel (SM) def. Hillyard/Dansberger, 8-5.
2. Klaiber/Maddy Wittman (SM) def. Koppenhauer/Kemick, 8-2.
3. Emily Ritter/Andrea Adamski (SM) def. McKayla Irons/Sydney Hamer, 8-2.
In other girls tennis action Monday:
ELK COUNTY
CATHOLIC 4,
DuBOIS 3
DUBOIS — The DuBois and Elk County Catholic girls tennis team opened a new season with several close matchups Monday, and it was the visiting Lady Crusaders who came out victorious with a tight 4-3 victory.
Elk County did most of its damage in singles action where it won three of the four singles matches to help seal the victory while its No. 2 doubles team of Josie VanAlstine and Malaina Grandle upended Lady Beavers Maddie Brantley and Bri Quairiere, 8-2.
The final outcome was decided largely by a back-and-forth battle at No. 1 singles where Lady Crusader Audrey Dornisch outlasted Grace Askey. Dornsich won the first set 6-2 only to see Askey counter in the second, 6-3, before Dornisch pulled out a 10-8 win the third-set super-tiebreaker to win the match.
Elk County also got singles wins at No. 3, where Gina Bush bested Jessica Hnat, 7-6, 6-4, while Megan Emmert topped Laken Lashinski, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4.
DuBois got a win at second singles where Cassie Lanzoni knocked off Lydia Anderson, 6-4, 6-3.
The Lady Beavers also won the first two doubles contests.
Askey and Lanzoni teamed up to best Dornsich and Anderson, 8-5, at while Lashinski and Cara Miller beat Emmert and Rachale Wolfe, 8-4.
“After only one day of practice on the courts, the girls did very well,” said DuBois coach Joshua Reed. “Several matches were close and could have gone any way. The heat was strong this day.
“The girls tennis has a short season, so hopefully we have enough time to train and drill the right fundamentals for a successful season.”
DuBois plays at Hollidaysburg Wednesday before hosting St. Marys on Thursday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 4,
DuBOIS 3
Singles
1. Audrey Dornisch (ECC) def. Grace Askey, 6-2, 3-6, (10-8).
2. Cassie Lanzoni (D) def. Lydia Anderson, 6-4, 6-3.
3. Gina Bush (ECC) def. Jessica Hnat, 6-4, 7-6.
4. Megan Emmert (ECC) def. Laken Lashisnki, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Askey/Lanzoni (D) def. Dornisch/Anderson, 8-5.
2. Lashinski/Cara Miller (D) def. Emmert/Rachael Wolfe, 8-4.
3. Josie VanAlstine/Malaina Grandle (ECC) def. Maddie Brantley/Bri Quairiere, 8-2.
BROCKWAY 6,
PUNXSY 1
BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls tennis team battled the heat, and visiting Punxsutawney, to come away with a season-opening 6-1 victory on Monday.
The match saw a couple tight battles, including at the top of the ladder in singles action as both the No. 1 and 2 contests went to third-set super-tiebreakers ultimately won by Brockway players.
At No. 1, Lady Rover Selena Buttery pulled out a hard-fought first against Chloe Presloid, 7-5 only to see the Lady Chuck take the second set 6-3. Buttery bounced back in the super-tiebreaker though and bested Presloid, 10-7, to win the match.
Teammate Taylor Rhed rallied from a set down at No. 2 to upend Emily McMahan, 3-6, 6-2, (10-6).
Lady Roover Maci Dixon won at third singles when Lady Chuck Hannah Pearce was forced to retire in their matchup, while teammate Hannah Zucolotto swept Lady Chuck Brooke Skarbek, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.
In doubles action, Buttery and Rhed paired up to beat Presloid and McMahan, 8-2, at No. 1 while Dixon and Zucolotto pulled out an 8-5 victory against Skarbek and Kaylin Smith at No. 2.
Punxsy collected its lone win of the day at third doubles when Chloe Aul and Hailey Snith topped Leah Trunzo and Emma Miller, 8-4.
“We played extremely well,” said Brockway coach John Hawkins “I am very proud of the dedication these young ladies have put in. It was hot, but our girls dug deep and powered through it.”
Both teams are back in action today. Brockway travels to Elk County Catholic, while Punxsy is playing a doubleheader at Bradford.
BROCKWAY 6,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 1
Singles
1. Selena Buttery (BW) def. Chloe Presloid, 7-5, 3-6, (10-7).
2. Taylor Rhed (BW) def. Emily McMann, 3-6, 6-2, (10-6).
3. Maci Dixon (BW) def. Hannah Pearce, injury default.
4. Hannah Zucolotto (BW) def. Brooke Skarbek, 6-1 6-1.
Doubles
1. Buttery/Rhed (BW) def. Presloid/McMann, 8-2.
2. Dixon/Zucolotto (BW) def. Skarbek/Kaylin Smith, 8-5.
3. Chloe Aul/Hailey Smith (P) def. Leah Trunzo/Emma Miller, 8-4