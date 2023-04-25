ST. MARYS — Two meets, same score, two different winners.
95-55.
That was the final score in both of Tuesday’s track and field matchups at St. Marys Area High School. The Brookville boys and St. Marys girls took the wins.
The visiting Raiders, without the services of standout sprinters Jack Pete and Brayden Kunselman, won 13 of 15 events as Hayden Freeman quadrupled.
The freshman sprinter/jumper ran to wins in the 100- and 200-meter dashes (11.49 and 23.8) and the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and ran a leg on a new 4x100 relay setup with Jacob Murdock, Nick Shaffer and Dan Turner that won with a district-qualifying time of 47.6 seconds.
Jack Gill won the 1,600 run in his first outing of the year in the race with a qualifying time of 4:44.65. While he was the lone Raider to score in the race, Brady Means and Ty Fiscus qualified for districts with fourth- and fifth-place finishes.
Kellan Haines won the 110 hurdles (17.76) while Turner added a win in the 300 hurdles (44.38). Means won the 800 run (2:13.42).
In the field, Brayden Ross doubled with wins in the shot put (43 feet, 9 1/2 inches) and discus (139 feet) with a throw that landed in the No. 2 spot on the team’s honor roll. Luke Gaston won the pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches).
The Raiders swept the javelin with Wyatt Lucas winning with a toss of 143 feet, 4 1/2 inches). Jesse Lucas and Kellan Haines, who was also second in the 400 hurdles, were 2-3 in the javelin.
For the Dutch, they won two relays with Jason McAnany, James Pistner, Lukas Curtis and Angelo Catalone in the 4x800 uncontested and the 4x400 (3:35.94) with Alex Amador, Catalone, Pisnter and Nicholas Hayes.
Amador won the 400 dash (52.57), Augustus Secco won the 3,200 run (10:31.4) and Andrew Field won the long jump (19 feet, 10 1/2 inches) while finishing second in the triple jump.
The Lady Dutch got a triple-win day from thrower Rachel Nicklas in the shot put (32 feet, 7 inches), discus (96 feet, 9 inches) and javelin (114 feet, 7 inches).
The 4x400 of Zahra Baluch, Rachel Braun, Lily Bouch and Sydney Smith won in 4:44.39 while the 4x800 relay of Mary DeFilippi, Christina Frontz, Lucia Hayes and Gabby Pistner won uncontested.
Braun won the 800 run (2:34.12) while Maura Caskey doubled in the 100 and 200 dashes (13.83 and27.8). Kelsie Bellotti won the 1,600 run (5:47) and Paige Bauer took the 3,200 run (14:18.04).
In the field, Maddy Wittman won the pole vault (8 feet) with Sophia Radkowski winning the long jump (15 feet, 4 1/2 inches).
The Lady Raiders got a triple-win day from Julie Monnoyer in the 100 hurdles (16.8) and triple jump (33 feet, 6 1/2 inches). Monnoyer combined with Kaida Yoder, Autumn Walter and Hannah Geer to win the 4x100 relay in 53.02 seconds.
Yoder won the 400 dash (1:05.83) and Geer won the 300 hurdles (50.86).
Both teams run Saturday, Brookville at the City of Hermitage Invitational and St. Marys at the Lock Haven Invitational.