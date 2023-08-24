RIDGWAY — The St. Marys boys golf team made the short trip to Ridgway Thursday and knocked off the host Elkers, 214-234, at Laurel Mill Golf Course.
Dutchmen Anthony Nedzinski captured medalist honors on the day with a 37, while teammate Louie Nedzinski wasn’t far behind with a 39. Closing out St. Marys’ scoring was max Croyle (44), Tyler Rusalem (45) and Ben Porkolab (49).
Ridgway was led by the duo of Evan Gustafson and Isaiah Jackson, whe hsot matching rounds of 42. Elkers Luke Zimmerman (46) and TJ Gardner (49) also broke 50, while Ethan Streich rounded out the team’s scoring with a 55.
Both teams are back in action Monday. St. Marys travels to Bradford, while Ridgway plays at Elk County Catholic.
ST. MARYS—214
Louie Nedzinski 39, Anthony Nedzinski 37, Tyler Rusalem 45, Max Croyle 44, Ben Porklolab 49. Others: Patrick Blessel 58, Lucas Blessel 63, David Smith 50.
RIDGWAY—234
Evan Gustafson 42, Isaiah Jackson 42, Luke Zimmerman 46, TJ Gardner 49, Ethan Streich 55. Others: Josh Amacher 65.
In other boys golf action Thursday:
DCC 188,
Brockway 197
BROCKPORT — DuBois Central Catholic had three golfers shoot 46 or better Thursday on its way to beating Brockway, 188-197, at Brockway Golf Course.
Cardinal No. 1 Tristan Sedor claimed medalist honors with a 37, while teammates Aiden Snowberger and Trenton Miller each carded 46s. Devin Suplizio finished off the DCC scoring with a 59.
As for the Rovers, they were led by Ryan Crawford, who posted a 46, and Troy Johnson, who had a 49 playing out of the No. 7 spot in the lineup. Weston Pisarchick and Edison Bazik each shot 51 to round out Brockway’s scoring.
The Cardinal return to action Monday at home vs. Brookville, while Brockway plays at Curwensville on Monday.
DCC—188
Tristan Sedor 37, Aiden Snowberger 46, Trenton Miller 46, Devin Suplizio 59. Others: Jack Roy 62, Peyton Suplizio 66, Nate Harris 63.
BROCKWAY—197
Weston Pisarchick 51, Edison Bazik 51, Ryan Crawford 46, Troy Johnson 49. Others: parker Pisarchick 55, Evan Botwright 53, Chad Young 63.