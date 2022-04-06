ST. MARYS — Olivia Eckels went 4-for-4 with five runs scored with a double and triple as the St. Marys Lady Dutch softball team pulled away for a 12-4 win over visiting Brookville at Benzinger Park Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady Dutch (2-1) scored four runs in the first inning, but Brookville loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the fifth inning hanging on to a 6-4 lead before ace pitcher Kendall Young entered the game in relief of starter Lindsey Reiter and struck out Kyra Beal to end the inning.
Young pitched the final 2 1/3 innings to earn the save in relief of Reiter, who went the first 4 2/3 innings, walking five and allowing five hits. Young struck out three.
Kara Hanslovan had three hits while Young added two hits with both driving in two runs as St. Marys pulled away with three runs in each the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings. Jianna Gerg, Rosa Deprator, Lauren Mosier and Hanslovan hit doubles.
Natasha Rush and Alyssa Tollini both pitched for the Lady Raiders, Rush going the first 4 2/3 innings and giving up 11 hits and five walks with two strikeouts. Tollini threw the final 1 1/3 innings.
The Lady Raiders (0-3) had five hits, all singles, with Delaney Barr singling in a run in their three-run fourth inning to get within 5-3.
St. Marys visits DuBois Thursday. Brookville visits Elk County Catholic Monday.