HYDE — The St. Marys softball team exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning to take down host Clearfield 9-2 Monday at the Bison Sports Complex.
Kendall Young fired a 2-hitter. She allowed two runs, while walking seven Lady Bison and striking out 13. She also hit a backbreaking grand slam in the sixth.
Rosa Deprater added two hits and scored two runs.
Olivia Eckles and Danielle Rolley both belted doubles. Rolley scored two runs and knocked in two.
St. Marys improved to 9-3 with the win.
The Lady Dutch host Williamsport today.