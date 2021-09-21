BROCKWAY — A day after falling to Altoona, the St. Marys Lady Dutch tennis team got back on track against Brockway Tuesday, winning 5-2.
St. Marys’ Davan Lion beat Selena Buttery 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles matchup. For the No. 2 matchup, Lady Dutch Emma Gavazzi took down Taylor Rhed 6-1, 6-2.
St. Marys would then sweep the singles matches, as Mya Klaiber would beat Hannah Zucolotto 6-1, 6-3 and Rachel Fleming would dispatch Maci Dixon 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, Brockway would take two out of the three matchups, with Buttery and Rhed beating Klaiber and Maddy Wittman 8-1 in the No. 1 matchup. The St. Marys duo of Fleming and June Chen would beat Zucolotto and Dixon 8-4 before Brockway won the No. 3 match with Emma Miller and Leah Trunzo beating Andrea Adamski and Emily Ritter 8-0.
“St. Marys is a great team and we looked respectable against them,” Brockway coach John Hawkins said. “Even though Hannah and Maci lost their singles, they played the best tennis I have seen from them. They also played their doubles extremely well. Emma and Leah were able to pick up a great win against a team that beat them previously.”
Brockway travels to Johnsonburg on Wednesday while St. Marys hosts Punxsutawney on Thursday.
ST. MARYS 5,
BROCKWAY 2
Singles
1. Davan Lion (SM) def. Selena Buttery, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Emma Gavazzi (SM) def. Taylor Rhed, 6-1, 6-2.
3. Mya Klaiber (SM) def. Hannah Zucolotto, 6-1, 6-3.
4. Rachel Fleming (SM) def. Maci Dixon, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Buttery/Rhed (B) def. Klaiber/Maddy Wittman, 8-1.
2. Fleming/June Chen (SM) def. Zucolotto/Dixon, 8-4.
3. Emma Miller/Leah Trunzo (B) def. Andrea Adamski/Emily Ritter 8-0.
DuBois 6,
Johnsonburg 1
JOHNSONBURG — The DuBois girls netters picked up a 6-1 victory over Johnsonburg on Tuesday.
The Ramettes only had three players, thus DuBois picked up three forfeit victories on the day for the No. 4 singles and the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.
For matches taking place, DuBois took the three singles matches. Grace Askey beat Kendal Mehalko 6-1, 6-0, while Cassie Lanzoni defeated Maria Catalone 6-1, 6-0. Laken Lashinsky rounded out the singles sweep with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Aliza Jackson.
Johnsonburg got its lone win on the day in No. 1 doubles, as the duo of Mehalko and Catalone beat Jessica Hnat and Maddy Brantley 8-2.
Both teams are back in action Thursday as DuBois travels to Bradford and Johnsonburg hosts Brockway.
DuBOIS 6,
JOHNSONBURG 1
Singles
1. Grace Askey (D) def. Kendal Mehalko, 6-1, 6-0.
2. Cassie Lanzoni (D) def. Maria Catalone, 6-1, 6-0.
3. Laken Lashinsky (D) def. Aliza Jackson, 6-0, 6-1.
4. DuBois wins by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Mehalko/Catalone (J) def. Jessica Hnat/Maddy Brantley, 8-2.
2. DuBois wins by forfeit.
3. DuBois wins by forfeit.