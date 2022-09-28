KANE — Defending District 9 Class 2A champion Jacob Felsing of Moniteau and Taylor Allderdice’s Benito Taromina hold first-round leads after Wednesday’s action at the District 9 Class 2A and District 8/9 Class 3A Golf Championships held at Kane Country Club.
In rainy conditions most of the day, the senior Felsing carded a 3-over-par 73 for a three-shot lead over Clarion’s Devon Lauer with another Clarion golfer Kameron Kerle third with a 78.
Sixteen golfers advance to Saturday’s second round of individual play and Clarion has five of those spots with Lucas Mitrosky tied for sixth with an 83 and Tanner Miller tied for 10th with an 86.
Not surprisingly, the Bobcats dominated the team race, taking the Class 2A team title with a four-man score of 322, 25 strokes ahead of Moniteau’s runner-up 347. Cameron County (381) and Ridgway (400) were the other scoring teams.
Area golfers who made the first-round cut were led by Brookville’s Killian Radel, who shot an 84 and sits in eighth place. Ridgway’s Logan Jordan was one of the four players at 86 while teammate Kole Asti was tied for 13th with an 88. DuBois Central Catholic’s Tristen Sedor was 15th with an 89.
Clarion-Limestone’s second qualifying golfer, Nick Aaron, won a playoff for the 15th and final spot after shooting a 90 and winning in a one-hole playoff over Joe O’Donnell of Karns City.
The top six finishers after Saturday’s round at Kane advance to the PIAA Class 2A Championships Oct. 17-18 at Penn State University’s Blue Course.
The Class 3A team title went to St. Marys, which easily won the three-team race over Bradford and DuBois after shooting a four-man 339 to beat Bradford’s 375 and DuBois’ 381. Also scoring for the Dutch was Alex Clark (90). Ethan Schlimm (91) and Louie Nedzinski (92) also played for the Dutch.
Individually, Allderdice’s Taromina holds a one-shot lead over Bradford’s Jake Franz’s 76 with the Dutch’s Vinnie Lenze in third with a 79. Two other Dutch made the top-eight Class 3A cut for the second round as Vince Azzato and Anthony Nedzinski each shot 85s and tied for sixth with Brashear’s Garrett White.
DuBois’ Tyson Kennis also made the cut, his 83 in fourth place. Other scoring golfers for the Beavers were Brock Smith (94), Gavin Kaschalk (94) and Hunter Allman (110).
Both St. Marys and Clarion head to a sub-regional, Clarion to Ebensburg Country Club next Wednesday at 10 a.m. while the Dutch play at Mountain View Country Club in Boalsburg next Tuesday at 9 a.m.
KANE — Here are the results from Wednesday’s first round of the District 9 Class 2A and District 8/9 Class 3A Golf Championships held at the par-70 Kane Country Club.
The top six individual finishers in Class 2A and top eight finishers in Class 3A after Saturday’s round advance to the PIAA Championships.
Team titles were decided after Wednesday’s round.
TEAM
CLASS 2A: 1. Clarion 322 (Kameron Kerle 78, Devon Lauer 76, McKayla Kerle 86, Lucas Mitrosky 83. Other: Tanner Miller 86), 2. Moniteau 347, 3. Cameron County 381, 4. Ridgway 400.
CLASS 3A: 1. St. Marys 339 (Vinnie Lenze 79, Vince Azzato 85, Anthony Nedzinski 85, Alex Clark 90. Other: Ethan Schlimm 91), 2. Bradford 375, 3. DuBois 381.
INDIVIDUAL
CLASS 2A
1. Jacob Felsing Moniteau 73
2. Devon Lauer Clarion 76
3. Kameron Kerle Clarion 78
4. Cayden Baker Cranberry 82
5. Lucas Mitrosky Clarion 83
5. Levi Howard Smethport 83
7. Killian Radel Brookville 84
8. Eastyn Solveson Cameron Co. 86
8. Jordan Hesdon C-L 86
8. Tanner Miller Clarion 86
8. Logan Jordan Ridgway 86
12. Austin Cousins Oswayo Valley 88
12. Kole Asti Ridgway 88
14. Tristen Sedor DuBois CC 89
15. Nick Aaron C-L 90
Missed Cut
Joe O’Donnell Karns City 90
Camdyn Allison Cameron Co. 91
Zeelan Hargenrader N. Clarion 91
Harold Bailey Cameron Co. 92
Ethan Evilsizor Clearfield 92
Ethan Carll N. Clarion 93
Braden Grossman Karns City 94
Phinn Chamberlain Kane 95
Ryan Huber Kane 96
Connor Ealy Moniteau 97
Evan Gustafson Ridgway 97
James Keenen Clarion 98
Weston Pisarchick Brockway 99
Dane Wenner Cranberry 100
Dalton Wenner Cranberry 100
Sawyer Hall Punxsutawney 100
Jake Sikora Punxsutawney 100
Taylor Rupp Keystone 102
Rylie Klingensmith C-L 103
Aiden Snowberger DuBois CC 103
Reilly Streich Coudersport 103
Dylan Greslick Clearfield 104
Alec DeVallance Ridgway 106
Ty Brown Forest 107
Logan Girt Brookville 108
Brent DeFranco Ridgway 109
Tanner Vickers Keystone 111
Jacob Newcamp Brockway 112
Hudson Bliss A-C Valley 116
Keyon Custer Forest 119
Mikael Bulisco A-C Valley 120
Conner Resig Oswayo Valley 120
CLASS 3A
1. Benito Taromina Allderdice 75
2. Jake Franz Bradford 76
3. Vinnie Lenze St. Marys 79
4. Tyson Kennis DuBois 83
5. Julian Gass Allderdice 84
6. Garrett White Brashear 85
6. Anthony Nedzinski St. Marys 85
6. Vince Azzato St. Marys 85
Missed Cut
Alex Clark St. Marys 90
Ethan Schlimm St. Marys 91
Louie Nedzinski St. Marys 92
Brock Smith DuBois 94
Gavin Kaschalk DuBois 94
Sam Palumbio USO 94
Brayden Wilt Bradford 98
Zander Reppe Allderdice 99
Chase Wineberg Bradford 100