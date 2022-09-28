KANE — Defending District 9 Class 2A champion Jacob Felsing of Moniteau and Taylor Allderdice’s Benito Taromina hold first-round leads after Wednesday’s action at the District 9 Class 2A and District 8/9 Class 3A Golf Championships held at Kane Country Club.

In rainy conditions most of the day, the senior Felsing carded a 3-over-par 73 for a three-shot lead over Clarion’s Devon Lauer with another Clarion golfer Kameron Kerle third with a 78.

Sixteen golfers advance to Saturday’s second round of individual play and Clarion has five of those spots with Lucas Mitrosky tied for sixth with an 83 and Tanner Miller tied for 10th with an 86.

Not surprisingly, the Bobcats dominated the team race, taking the Class 2A team title with a four-man score of 322, 25 strokes ahead of Moniteau’s runner-up 347. Cameron County (381) and Ridgway (400) were the other scoring teams.

Area golfers who made the first-round cut were led by Brookville’s Killian Radel, who shot an 84 and sits in eighth place. Ridgway’s Logan Jordan was one of the four players at 86 while teammate Kole Asti was tied for 13th with an 88. DuBois Central Catholic’s Tristen Sedor was 15th with an 89.

Clarion-Limestone’s second qualifying golfer, Nick Aaron, won a playoff for the 15th and final spot after shooting a 90 and winning in a one-hole playoff over Joe O’Donnell of Karns City.

The top six finishers after Saturday’s round at Kane advance to the PIAA Class 2A Championships Oct. 17-18 at Penn State University’s Blue Course.

The Class 3A team title went to St. Marys, which easily won the three-team race over Bradford and DuBois after shooting a four-man 339 to beat Bradford’s 375 and DuBois’ 381. Also scoring for the Dutch was Alex Clark (90). Ethan Schlimm (91) and Louie Nedzinski (92) also played for the Dutch.

Individually, Allderdice’s Taromina holds a one-shot lead over Bradford’s Jake Franz’s 76 with the Dutch’s Vinnie Lenze in third with a 79. Two other Dutch made the top-eight Class 3A cut for the second round as Vince Azzato and Anthony Nedzinski each shot 85s and tied for sixth with Brashear’s Garrett White.

DuBois’ Tyson Kennis also made the cut, his 83 in fourth place. Other scoring golfers for the Beavers were Brock Smith (94), Gavin Kaschalk (94) and Hunter Allman (110).

Both St. Marys and Clarion head to a sub-regional, Clarion to Ebensburg Country Club next Wednesday at 10 a.m. while the Dutch play at Mountain View Country Club in Boalsburg next Tuesday at 9 a.m.

KANE — Here are the results from Wednesday’s first round of the District 9 Class 2A and District 8/9 Class 3A Golf Championships held at the par-70 Kane Country Club.

The top six individual finishers in Class 2A and top eight finishers in Class 3A after Saturday’s round advance to the PIAA Championships.

Team titles were decided after Wednesday’s round.

TEAM

CLASS 2A: 1. Clarion 322 (Kameron Kerle 78, Devon Lauer 76, McKayla Kerle 86, Lucas Mitrosky 83. Other: Tanner Miller 86), 2. Moniteau 347, 3. Cameron County 381, 4. Ridgway 400.

CLASS 3A: 1. St. Marys 339 (Vinnie Lenze 79, Vince Azzato 85, Anthony Nedzinski 85, Alex Clark 90. Other: Ethan Schlimm 91), 2. Bradford 375, 3. DuBois 381.

INDIVIDUAL

CLASS 2A

1. Jacob Felsing Moniteau 73

2. Devon Lauer Clarion 76

3. Kameron Kerle Clarion 78

4. Cayden Baker Cranberry 82

5. Lucas Mitrosky Clarion 83

5. Levi Howard Smethport 83

7. Killian Radel Brookville 84

8. Eastyn Solveson Cameron Co. 86

8. Jordan Hesdon C-L 86

8. Tanner Miller Clarion 86

8. Logan Jordan Ridgway 86

12. Austin Cousins Oswayo Valley 88

12. Kole Asti Ridgway 88

14. Tristen Sedor DuBois CC 89

15. Nick Aaron C-L 90

Missed Cut

Joe O’Donnell Karns City 90

Camdyn Allison Cameron Co. 91

Zeelan Hargenrader N. Clarion 91

Harold Bailey Cameron Co. 92

Ethan Evilsizor Clearfield 92

Ethan Carll N. Clarion 93

Braden Grossman Karns City 94

Phinn Chamberlain Kane 95

Ryan Huber Kane 96

Connor Ealy Moniteau 97

Evan Gustafson Ridgway 97

James Keenen Clarion 98

Weston Pisarchick Brockway 99

Dane Wenner Cranberry 100

Dalton Wenner Cranberry 100

Sawyer Hall Punxsutawney 100

Jake Sikora Punxsutawney 100

Taylor Rupp Keystone 102

Rylie Klingensmith C-L 103

Aiden Snowberger DuBois CC 103

Reilly Streich Coudersport 103

Dylan Greslick Clearfield 104

Alec DeVallance Ridgway 106

Ty Brown Forest 107

Logan Girt Brookville 108

Brent DeFranco Ridgway 109

Tanner Vickers Keystone 111

Jacob Newcamp Brockway 112

Hudson Bliss A-C Valley 116

Keyon Custer Forest 119

Mikael Bulisco A-C Valley 120

Conner Resig Oswayo Valley 120

CLASS 3A

1. Benito Taromina Allderdice 75

2. Jake Franz Bradford 76

3. Vinnie Lenze St. Marys 79

4. Tyson Kennis DuBois 83

5. Julian Gass Allderdice 84

6. Garrett White Brashear 85

6. Anthony Nedzinski St. Marys 85

6. Vince Azzato St. Marys 85

Missed Cut

Alex Clark St. Marys 90

Ethan Schlimm St. Marys 91

Louie Nedzinski St. Marys 92

Brock Smith DuBois 94

Gavin Kaschalk DuBois 94

Sam Palumbio USO 94

Brayden Wilt Bradford 98

Zander Reppe Allderdice 99

Chase Wineberg Bradford 100

