ST. MARYS — The St. Marys gymnastics team opened its season Wednesday evening with a 128.675-100.525 victory against Ridgway.
The Lady Dutch were led by the quartet of Maria Radkowski, Ava Villella, Maddy Wittman and Adyson Azzato who finished first through fourth in the all-around, respectively.
Radkowski, who bested Villella by 1.5 points (33.700-32.200), captured an individual event win on beam while tying Villella for first on floor as both posted an 8.650. Radkowski also was third on vault and bars (7.850), while Villella was fourth on bars (7.450) and sixth on vault. Scores for the vault were not available.
Wittman took home top honors on bars (8.175) and tied for first on vault with teammate Jacob Williamson, who also was second on bars (8.050). Wittman added a third on floor (8.350) and ninth on beam (5.575) en route to her third place in the all-around (30.775).
As for Azzato, her fourth in the all-around (29.425) was highlighted by a fourth on floor (8.300) and fifth on bars (6.825). She also was seventh on vault and eight on beam (6.450).
St. Marys also got Top 5 finishes from Becca Gnan on beam (4th, 6.900) and vault (5th) and Danielle Rolley on floor (5th, 7.770).
Ridgway’s best finishes were a third by Jaidyn Hodgdon on beam (7.400) and a fifth from Anin Turchan on beam (6.800).
Lady Elker Josie Gerber finished fifth in the all-around (25.725) after placing sixth on bars (4.850), eighth on vault and floor (7.350) and 10th on beam (5.725).
St. Marys is now off until Jan. 4 when it travels to DuBois, while Ridgway hosts Bellefonte on Jan. 3.