BRADFORD — The St. Marys boys tennis team beat both Bradford and Mother Nature on Monday as the Flying Dutchmen finished off a 5-2 victory against the Owls before rain made the courts unplayable.
St. Marys sealed the team win by sweeping all four singles matches before going 1-2 in doubles action to improve to 2-1 on the young season.
Dutchman Ryan Holjencin upended Max Shaw, 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, while teammates Liam Brem and Luke Anderson collected comfortable victories and third and fourth singles, respectively. Brem beat Steven Williams, 6-1, 6-1, while Anderson knocked off Peyton Harght, 6-4, 6-2.
The match of the day came at No. 2 singles, where St. Marys’ Dawson Krug rallied from a set down to best Spencer Cornelius, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-7.
With the outcome settled, Bradford captured wins at first and second doubles, while the Dutch duo of Colten Vollmer and Brandon Henry came away with an 8-2 win at No. 3 vs. Owls Gabe Tate and Mitchel Strauss.
“After having limited practice outside the last two weeks, our quality of play was down,” said St. Marys coach Tim Henry. “Their mental toughness was tested by that, a consistent Bradford squad, the 20-30 mile per hour wind, and the rain at the end of the match. Credit to the guys for finding ways to end points and get out of the long rallies.
“The Bradford coaches and I were also able to get everyone an exhibition match before the rain, so both of our young squads came away with a good practice session as well. (It was) A gritty win that shows we can win some of the close matches.”
St. Marys is scheduled to play at Punxsutawney today.
ST. MARYS 5,
BRADFORD 2
Singles
1. Ryan Holjencin (SM) def. Max Shaw, 6-4, 6-3.
2. Dawson Krug (SM) def. Spencer Cornelius, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-7.
3. Liam Brem (SM) def. Steven Williams, 6-1, 6-1.
4. Luke Anderson (SM) def. Peyton Harght, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Max Shaw/Ward Kennedy (B) def. Sean Radkowski/Colten Vollmer, 8-2.
2. Carter Colley/Brayden Ervin (B) def. Casey Young/Carter Dush, 8-6.
3. Colten Vollmer/Brandon Henry (SM) def. Gate Tate/Mitchel Strauss, 8-2.