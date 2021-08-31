PUNXSUTAWNEY — St. Marys swept all four singles matches Tuesday at Punxsutawney to take home a 5-2 victory against the host Lady Chucks.
St. Marys’ Davan Lion won the battle of the No. 1 singles players, coming away with a 6-0, 6-4 victory against Chloe Presloid. Teammate Emma Gavazzi beat Emily McMahan by a similar 6-0, 6-3 score at No. 2 singles.
At third singles, the Lady Dutch’s Rachel Fleming topped Rachael Porada, 6-2, 6-0, while Mya Klaiber helped make in a clean sweep in singles play with a 6-1, 6-0 triumph vs. Hailey Smith at No. 4.
The doubles matchups proved to be some of the best action of the day, with host Punxsy winning two of three to avoid the sweep.
The first doubles contest to hit the court was at No. 3, where the Punxsy duo of Kaylin Smith and Lexi Matts pulled out a hard-fought 9-8 win against Emily Ritter and Andrea Adamski.
Punxsy also got a win No. 1 doubles where Presloid and McMahan teamed up to beat Gavazzi and Klaiber, 8-2.
St. Marys notched it final win at second doubles, where June Chen Maddie Wittman upended Hailey Smith and Hannah Pearce, 8-6.
“We had a tough match against St Marys,” said Punxsy coach Mike Emhoff. “They are a strong team, and we have some areas we need to work on.”
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action on Thursday.
St. Marys hosts cross-town rival Elk County Catholic, while Punxsy play at Johnsonburg.
ST. MARYS 5,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 2
Singles
1. Davan Lion (SM) def. Chloe Presloid, 6-0, 6-4.
2. Emma Gavazzi (SM) def. Emily McMahan, 6-0. 6-3.
3. Rachel Fleming (SM) def. Rachael Porada, 6-2, 6-0.
4. Mya Klaiber (SM) def. Hailey Smith, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Preloid/McMahan (P) def. Gavazzi/Klaiber, 8-2.
2. June Chen/Maddie Wittman (SM) def. Smith/Hannah Pearce, 8-6.
3. Kaylin Smith/Lexi Matts (P) def. Emily Ritter/Andrea Adamski, 9-8.