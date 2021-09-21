ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch girls volleyball team picked up the win against Brookville on Tuesday night, 25-20, 25-18, 19-25, 30-28.
Olivia Dunmire had eight aces and 39 points to lead the way for the Lady Dutch win tonight.
Payton Bauer had five blocks while Holly Anthony led the offense with nine kills. Lindsey Reiter and Rylee Nicklas and had seven kills each with Reiter and Nicklas getting 17 and 11 assists, respectively. Bella Field chipped in with five kills.
“Slow starts and unforced errors are parts of the game that we need to clean up,” St. Marys head coach Missy Nicklas said. “The girls are playing together. It was a good win for us tonight on our home court.”
Brookville took the junior varsity win 25-14, 25-19, 15-7. Carley Reitz had 12 service points with four of them aces.
The Lady Dutch are off until Monday when they host Bradford.
Bradford 3,
Punxsutawney 0
BRADFORD — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks girls volleyball team fell to Bradford in straight sets Tuesday night, 27-25, 25-21 and 25-19.
Lexi Poole had two aces. Libero Emma Galando had 11 digs. Danielle Greibel had 21 set assists while Ciara Toven had eight kills.
“We played an ok game tonight,” Punxsy head coach Glenn Good said. “We got into the situation where we got behind and had to play catch-up. The first game we managed a great comeback. We were even up 22-21 but just could not close it out.”
The Lady Chucks look to get back on track Thursday as they travel to Brockway.
Kane 3,
Brockway 1
KANE — The Brockway volleyball team got off to a good start Tuesday at Kane but the host Lady Wolves came away with a close, hard-fought victory, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 26-24.
Stephanie Stage led the Lady Rovers with nine kills and three blocks, while Lauren Rendos had five kills and seven digs. Kalina Powell posted 18 digs, while Ciara Morelli had eight assists and two aces.
Brockway hosts Punxsutawney Thursday night.