ST. MARYS — The DuBois and St. Marys wrestling teams duked it out in a back-and-forth battle Tuesday night that went down to the bitter end, with the Flying Dutchmen pulling out a thrilling 33-27 victory when Hunter Chillelli received a forfeit in the final bout of the night at 172.
DuBois won six of the other 11 weights, with their being no match at 107. However, St. Marys won the bonus point battle, 15-9, as three pins and two forfeit wins proved to be the diifference for the Dutchmen. The largest lead of the night for either team was 12 points by DuBois at 18-6 after five weights.
St. Marys got pins from Waylon Wehler (189), Jayce Walter (121) and Andrew Wolfanger (152), while Cullen Catalone also won by forfeit at 127.
Tycen Roy (215), Zack Gallagher (285) and Antonio Giambanco (114) all recorded falls for DuBois.
The closest bouts of the night came in the second half of the match, with the tightest being a 2-1 win by DuBois’ Carter Wilson over Landon Cook at 160.
St. Marys’ Cole Neil bested Samson Deeb, 9-5, at 133, while DuBois’ Davey Aughenbaugh upended Jaden Wehler, 6-2, at 145. Beaver Brendan Orr also upended Ben Reynolds, 11-4, at 139.
Both teams are back in action Thursday night.
St. Marys (2-0) hosts rival Clearfield in their first meeting as Class AA schools, while DuBois welcomes rival Punxsutawney.
That action in DuBois is now slated to start earlier than normal. The junior high match will be at 4 p.m., with varsity to follow at 5:30 p.m.
ST. MARYS 33,
DUBOIS 27
189—Waylon Wehler (SM) pinned Jason Gardner, 0:50. (0-6)
215—Tycen Roy (D) pinned Bryson Tucker, 4:30. (6-6)
285—Zack Gallagher (D) pinned Aiden McAlle, 0:43. (12-6)
107—No match. (12-6)
114—Antonio Giambanco (D) pinned Michael Miller, 1:09. (18-6)
121—Jayce Walter (SM) pinned Jeff Morris, 2:10. (18-12)
127—Cullen Catalone (SM) won by forfeit. (18-18)
133—Cole Neil (SM) dec. Samson Deeb, 9-5. (18-21)
139—Brendan Orr (D) dec. Ben Reynolds, 11-4. (21-21)
145—Davey Aughenbaugh (D) dec. Jaden Wehler, 6-2. (24-21)
152—Andrew Wolfanger (SM) pinned Alec George, 2:43. (24-27)
160—Carter Wilson (D) dec. Landon Cook, 2-1. (27-27)
172—Hunter Chillelli (SM) won by forfeit. (27-33)