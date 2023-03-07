RIMERSBURG – From police staffing to possibly adding to the borough’s maintenance staff, Rimersburg Borough Council addressed employee issues at its March 6 meeting.
Monday’s meeting also marked the final day of work for Southern Clarion County Regional Police Office John Smith, who has accepted a new job with the Sandy Township Police Department, near DuBois.
“I’d like to commend him for the job he’s done,” said Dan Burkett, Rimersburg’s representative to the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Board of Directors.
Burkett said that with Smith leaving, it puts further strain on a police department that is already shorthanded. He said that Chief Robert Malnofsky is now working with one part-time officer, with a second part-timer hopefully starting soon.
The department is also paying for a candidate to attend the police academy at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. In return, that person will commit to working at least two years for the local police force. However, the academy runs into June, and the new officer won’t be available until then.
Burkett also told the council that the police board has a number of applicants to go through the testing process in April.
And, he said, Hawthorn Borough is looking into appointing a constable who, once trained, could perform some of the duties currently overseen by the police officers, such as ordinance enforcement and dog laws.
“That would take some pressure off,” he said.
Rimersburg officials thanked Smith for his service and wished him well in his new job.
“We’ll miss you,” councilman Roger Crick said.
Burkett also told the group that the regional police board is also considering its pay rates.
“The pay scale needs to be competitive,” he said, noting that the department has a two-year grant that is helping to pay some of the salaries for the chief and one officer.
But, he noted, any increases would need to be able to fit into this year’s budget.
“We can’t pay enough to get anybody,” Rimersburg Mayor Tim Yeany said of the need to raise pay rates.
Burkett said that looking ahead, the department may need to talk with its member municipalities about increasing rates for next year’s budget in order to close the pay gap.
After discussing police matters, the council on Monday evening also talked about a request from borough maintenance supervisor Frank McNaughton to add a fourth borough employee to his staff.
Council president Scott Myers said that McNaughton said his department could use the help.
Members noted that this year’s budget did not include funds for an additional employee; however, they said that since the borough is now paying nearly $43,000 per year for a licensed outside company to oversee the sewage treatment plant, it could be possible to add another employee if that person has proper licensing for the wastewater facility.
Councilman Jonathan Best suggested that the borough require any new hire to become certified for the sewage treatment plant, and even to receive their water plant licensing too.
Myers said having the fourth person would allow the borough crew to do a number of small projects that the borough currently has to outsource now.
He said he would call for a meeting of the borough’s personnel committee, and invite McNaughton and a representative from the Rimersburg Municipal Authority to participate as well.
Other Business
• Earlier in the meeting, McNaughton said that his crew had begun sweeping streets.
• Burkett said final efforts are being made to receive several property easements for yard restoration work along Chestnut Street. He said six property owners still need to sign the easements before funds for the project can be released.
“It’s at no cost to the homeowner,” he said, noting that the delays could impact the borough and residents along the street. “It could cost us hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
• The council also looked ahead to PennDOT’s plans to pave Main Street in 2024, noting that the storm drains along the street need attention before the paving work takes place.
“You’re talking a big project,” McNaughton said of the storm drain repairs.
Officials said they would discuss the matter with the borough’s engineer.
• The council met in executive session with former borough employee Jeff Kriebel.