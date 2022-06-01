Stanley A. Buzard, 95, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family and his beloved companion, Joey.
Born August 26, 1926 in Rimersburg, he was the son of Homer E. and Gladys Hawk Buzard Sr.
Mr. Buzard was a graduate of Rimersburg High School.
In 1944, Stan left to serve his country in World War II from Erie’s Union Station. He served in the Pacific Theater with the U.S. Army Infantry (PFC). He spoke with both humility and pride to be a part of the 25th Tropic Lightning Division where he fought in the Battle of Luzon in the jungles of the Philippine Islands, before being discharged in 1946.
He was awarded the Bronze Star, the Combat Infantry Badge, Good Conduct Medal, Army Occupation Medal (Japan), Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Ribbon (with Bronze Star), and the WWII Ribbon.
He spent a year and a half immediately following World War II in Japan Occupation Duty.
After VJ Day, he was proud to tell the story of how he met General Dwight D. Eisenhower and shook hands with him.
Upon returning home, he took a job with General Electric where he worked as a proud union member over the next 40 years until his retirement in 1986.
He earned lifetime membership honors in U.E. 506 due to his long-time leadership efforts.
Stanley was a member of the VFW Post No. 470, the Millcreek Legion, and formerly a member of VFW Post No. 4965. He further belonged to the Siebenbuerger Society.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marianne C. Buzard; two brothers, Homer Buzard Jr. and Thomas Buzard; two sisters, Greta Bowser and Nancy Hankey; his lifelong friend, Bill Miller; and a stepson, Robert McCann.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, two sons, David (Barb) Buzard Sr. of Corry and Kevin Buzard, and his wife, Michele, of Millcreek; six dear grandchildren, David Jr. (Kristy), Benjamin (Benji), Sean (Bink), Kegan (Megan), Clairemarie (Ed) and Caleb; a brother-in-law, the Rev. Ronald Hankey; two great-grandchildren, Sofia and Sean; step-daughters, Jean Fox and Shirley Baldwin Cook; step-grandchildren, Patrick, Matthew, Jon; several great-step-grandchildren; his longtime friend of 70 years, Charlie Kizina; and his beloved cat, Joey.
Stanley was an avid sportsman who was a diehard Pittsburgh Pirates fan and a Gannon Golden Knights basketball fan. He was a Glenwood League baseball player (2B) in the early 1950s.
He was a voracious reader, especially of history, baseball, the VFW and The American Legion Magazines and the Tropic Lightning Flashes. He diligently read every article of the Erie Daily Times on a daily basis.
He was a passionate gardener, having the most beautiful flower garden and delicious tomatoes.
Papa never missed a grandchild’s sporting event or important school function. They were his pride and joy. Time with family was what he most cherished, including every opportunity to be with his beloved siblings and their families. He and his beloved Joey were never far from each other, and in Stan’s final months, she rarely left his side.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the therapy team, nurses and aides at Nightingale Nursing and Rehab Center, as well as to Stan’s Hospice Home Caregivers, Denny, Melanie, Christine, Irisha and Tom, for the compassion, care and kindness they all gave to him. We know that Stan also touched each of their lives, even to the last day.
The family will receive friends at the Burton Quinn Scott Funeral Home in downtown Erie on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon, followed by full military honors in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
The public is invited to the cemetery service (approximately 1:20 p.m.).
Memorials may be made to a local veteran organization of one’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.BurtonQuinnScott.com.