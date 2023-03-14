Stanley B. Kline, 81, of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 at his home.
Born January 27, 1942 in Clarion County, he was the son of Milo Kline.
Stanley honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.
For 45 years, he worked for C&K Coal Company as a foreman and heavy equipment operator.
Stanley was an avid football fan and enjoyed watching TV, especially "Gunsmoke" or any western movie.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 59 years, Martha (Rankin) Kline whom he married on December 14, 1963; two sons, Jeff Kline and wife, Jamie, of Rimersburg and Aaron Kline and wife, Deeanne, of Clarion; eight grandchildren, Cody Kline, Chase Kline, Marley Kline, Jackson Kline, Nathan Kline, Lauren Kline, Sarah Stanton and Andrew Stanton.
Stanley was preceded in death by his father.
At the request of the family, no services will be held.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Rimersburg.
Memorial contributions may be made in Stanley's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For those wishing to send an online condolence to the family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.