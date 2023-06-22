Sixty years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court in a landmark decision established the right of poor defendants to an attorney and adequate legal defense. Nowhere is that constitutional right more flagrantly violated than in Pennsylvania. It’s one of only two states — South Dakota is the other — that provides no state funding, oversight or uniform standards for local public defenders or court-appointed attorneys.
Fairness in the legal system requires an even playing field, where truth emerges from the adversarial efforts of a competent prosecution and vigorous defense. That doesn’t happen in Pennsylvania. Instead, outgunned and underpaid defenders are often forced to cut corners and forgo expert witnesses and investigators. Cumbersome criminal caseloads push attorneys to settle cases quickly with a plea.
As noted by a 2011 bipartisan task force of state legislators, the issue is not the competency of defense attorneys for the indigent — many of them are outstanding — but the system that gives them neither the time nor the resources to mount a constitutionally adequate defense.
Vastly disparate spending among the state’s 67 counties, which pick up the entire tab for public defender offices, also means the quality of defense depends on locale. Philadelphia, for example, spends nearly 10 times more per capita on indigent defense than does Mifflin County. Allegheny County spends roughly $9.2 million, close to the average per-capita expenditure.
Elsewhere, state governments provide most of the funding for local indigent defense, assuring a more equitable system.
Members of the state House this week approved a bill (HB 1085), sponsored by Rep. Napoleon Nelson, D-Philadelphia, that would take a first step toward a public defense system that meets minimal constitutional standards. Now, the state Senate must approve the plan before the state’s 2023-2024 budget takes effect in July. The Senate version of the bill, sponsored by Lisa Baker, R-Luzerne, and Vincent Hughes, D-Montgomery, remains in the Appropriations Committee.
Both bills would establish an Indigent Defense Advisory Committee within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, as well as a grant program. The Advisory Committee would, among other things, propose minimum standards for indigent defense services. Standards could cover training and qualifications for attorneys, data collection, caseloads, eligibility requirements and employee compensation.
Legislators would have to carve out money in the 2023-24 state budget to fund the grant program.
The public may never know how poorly the system works. Many public defender offices don’t have time to record even the most rudimentary information on their operations, such as average caseloads. Outside of Philadelphia, the system delivers a hodgepodge of fast, cheap and ineffective indigent legal services.
Public defenders and court-appointed attorneys are underpaid and overworked. Starting salaries for public defenders are typically about $50,000 a year, but as low as $30,000, considerably below what assistant district attorneys make. Court-appointed attorneys are compensated by flat fees, regardless of the complexity of a case, or how many exams, pleas and other legal tasks it entails.
As a result, more people go to state prisons, where each prisoner costs taxpayers more than $40,000 a year. Over the last 30 years, more than 100 people have been exonerated in Pennsylvania. Since 1976, in capital cases alone, 11 prisoners have been exonerated and many more resentenced. Inflated sentences, court-ordered retrials, incarcerating the innocent and wrongful-conviction lawsuits have cost the state millions of dollars.
Previous administrations and legislatures in Pennsylvania have talked about the problem but done little, or nothing, about it.
To his credit, Gov. Josh Shapiro included $10 million in his 2023-24 budget, effective July 1, to start fixing Pennsylvania’s shameful system. The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency would distribute this unprecedented investment locally, based on a formula that considers needs and available resources, the governor’s office said. Legislators would have to carve out money in the 2023-24 state budget to fund the grants.
Statewide, an added $10 million is insufficient to ensure adequate legal services for poor defendants, but it’s a step forward that would, overall, amount to nearly a 10% increase. Together, Pennsylvania’s 67 counties spend more than $100 million on indigent defense, but Philadelphia accounts for 40% of that.
Providing adequate and equitable funding for indigent defense in Pennsylvania won’t be fast, cheap or easy. It will take the state’s best bi-partisan efforts. But fixing this broken system is essential to making the 60-year-old promise of justice for all a reality in Pennsylvania.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette