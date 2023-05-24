JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Stateline Speedway is a 1/3-mile clay surfaced, semi-banked oval located nine miles southwest of in Jamestown, N.Y. along Kortwright Road, south of Busti.
The first race at Stateline was held on July 21, 1956, with Emory Mahan winning the inaugural feature. Stateline hosted a NASCAR event on July 16, 1958, where Shorty Rollins won because most of the top drivers didn’t make it due to a long rain delay at a previous race. In 2012, the track hosted the “Empire 50,” Lucas Oil Late Model Series event. Stateline has hosted numerous World Of Outlaw Late model events, the latest of which took place earlier this week.
Stateline Speedway has seen many upgrades and improvements under the current ownership of the Scott family.
The track features six regular divisions — Super Late Models, RUSH Late Models, UMP Modifieds, RUSH Pro Mods, Pro Stocks and Challengers. The track also offers weekly camping for those fans who wish to do so, with registration for campers starting on Fridays at 3:30 p.m.
Racing takes place weekly on Saturdays. Pit gates open at 4 p.m. and the grandstand at 5 p.m. Racing action begins at 7 p.m.
Track champions crowned for the 2022 season were Dave Hess Jr. (super late models, second in a row), Jason Genco (RUSH Crate late models), Greg Johnson (UMP modifieds), Dennis Lunger (RUSH pro mods), John Boardman (pro stocks) and Chris Horton took home the (challengers).