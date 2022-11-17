The four-day statewide firearms bear season begins today, Nov. 19 and ends on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The season includes Sunday, Nov. 20.
Successful bear hunters are reminded that within 24 hours, they must take the animal, along with his or her hunting license and bear license, to a Pennsylvania Game Commission check station. Bears should be field dressed before being brought to a check station.
Hunters who get a bear in the regular statewide season can take it to a check station on the first two days of the season, Saturday and Sunday. The locations of those are listed on page 41 of the Hunting & Trapping Digest every hunter gets when buying a license.
Unlike in years past, though, on the Monday and Tuesday of firearms season – when the harvest slows dramatically – there will be no designated check stations. Hunters should call 1-833-PGC-HUNT (1-833-742-4868) or 1-833-PGC-WILD (1-833-742-9453), to make arrangements to have the bear checked.
That change is aimed at improving efficiency and customer service, while still collecting the biological data needed to manage the state’s bears.
Hunters harvested 3,659 bears across three seasons in 2021. That’s the state’s fifth-best harvest ever. The firearms bear season contributed the biggest portion of the harvest. Hunters got 1,314 bears across four days.
Success rates for bear hunters still hover around 3% or less, according to the Game Commission.