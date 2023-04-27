Some go to the woods to wrap themselves in tranquility, surrounded by relative quiet if not outright silence. Spring turkey hunters aren’t necessarily among them.
Matching wits with a gobbler is often most exciting when things are downright rowdy.
That’s why there’s much excitement attached to this season, which begins on today, April 29 to Tuesday, May 30 for everyone. It has the potential to be noisier than usual, given the abundance of 2-year-old birds – the most vocal and likely to engage in back-and-forth chatter with hunters.
The roots of that go back to 2021.
Pennsylvania’s summer turkey reproduction was excellent that year. The Game Commission’s summer turkey sighting survey, conducted statewide with the help of the public, revealed 3.1 poults – or young turkeys – per hen, on average. That was the highest in recent years.
Those males from 2021 are now out in the woods ready to strut their stuff, literally, in the competition to mate.
“There’s nothing more exciting than sitting in the woods in springtime and calling to a gobbler that answers with his emphatic gobble,” said Mary Jo Casalena, the Game Commission’s turkey biologist. “And with all those 2-year-old gobblers available, there’s great reason for optimism heading into the 2023 spring gobbler season. Hunters who do their homework ahead of time could experience some thrilling hunting.”
There are other gobblers out there, too, of course. That includes wily, mature birds 3 years old and older, perhaps the toughest to fool, Casalena said. With poult production in 2022 just as good as the year before, jakes, or 1-year-old gobblers, abound, as well.
None of that guarantees success. About 172,000 people, on average, hunt spring turkeys in Pennsylvania every year. Some bag a bird, others won’t.
It’s work done before the season that often separates the two groups.
Casalena said turkey abundance varies across the state and preseason scouting to locate these vocal toms could be the key to your hunt. Spring turkey hunters who go looking for birds long before the time to call them arrives often are the successful ones. That scouting, which can be done at any time of day, but is best in early morning, can reveal not only the presence of turkeys in general, but offer clues on the age structure of those local flocks. Noisier birds tend to be those more callable to the gun.
“Local turkey population trends exhibit a lot of short-term variability,” Casalena said. “If you don’t see or hear many turkeys where you’re scouting, try a different area. Where you heard birds last year isn’t necessarily where you’ll hear them this year.”
Successful hunters are often simply persistent ones, she added.
“Halfway through the season, or toward the end, return to areas you heard turkeys before the season,” she added. “Chances are some are still there. And stay all morning or all day, as a gobbler could come in quietly.
“So long as you’re in the woods, you’ve got a chance. And who doesn’t like more time in the turkey woods anyway?”
Hours, licensing and regulations
For the regular season, hunting hours begin one-half hour before sunrise and end at noon for the first two weeks of the statewide season (April 29 through May 13). Hunters are asked to be out of the woods by 1 p.m. then. This is to minimize disturbance of nesting hens.
From May 15 through May 30, hunting hours are from one-half hour before sunrise until one-half hour after sunset. The all-day season allows more opportunity at the point in the season when hunting pressure is lower and nesting hens are less likely to abandon nests.
During the spring gobbler season, hunters may use manually operated or semiautomatic shotguns limited to a three-shell capacity in the chamber and magazine combined. Muzzleloading shotguns, crossbows and long, recurve and compound bows also are permitted.
Only bearded birds may be harvested during the spring season. Hunters should refrain from knowingly harvesting bearded hens because they do nest and raise broods.
There is no requirement for hunters to wear fluorescent orange during the spring turkey season, though wearing it is recommended while moving.
Blinds used while turkey hunting must be manufactured with manmade materials of sufficient density to block movement within the blind from an observer outside the blind. Blinds must completely enclose the hunter on all four sides and from above. It is unlawful to hunt turkeys from blinds made of natural materials such as logs, tree branches and piled rocks.
Blinds that represent the fanned tail of a gobbler do not hide all hunter movement and are unsafe, and therefore are unlawful to use in Pennsylvania.
Hunters may pursue spring gobblers only by calling birds. It is unlawful, as well as unsafe, to stalk turkeys or turkey sounds. All hunters are to wait and properly identify their targets prior to pulling the trigger. When in a stationary position, a hunter should sit with his or her back against a large tree, rock or other barrier that shields movement and offers protection from others who might approach from the rear.
For safety, turkey hunters should not wear clothing that contains black, like the color found on a turkey’s body, or red, white or blue, like those on a turkey’s head.
For more information on spring turkey hunting rules and regulations, pertaining to the youth or regular hunts, check the 2022-23 Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest, which is provided with a hunting license and is available online at www.pgc.pa.gov.