With weather like this, you should probably just stay in and read. If you don’t have a book, the Redbank Valley Public Library has one you can borrow or you can get an e-book on Libby, our app.
Maybe you would prefer a good movie? We have those too. Either way, we hope you are enjoying the start of your new year!
•
If you’re planning a vacation for this new year and need a new passport, unfortunately, it’s going to cost you more.
The state fees have increased by $20 for passport cards and books for both minors and adults. Passports are also taking about eight to eleven weeks for routine processing, and five to seven weeks for expedited.
•
The library’s book club now meets at Zack’s on the second Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. to order food, and discussion begins at 6 p.m.
February’s book is “For Whom the Bell Tolls” by Ernest Hemingway.
All adults are welcome and we look forward to seeing new faces and hearing others’ points of view. We hope you can join us!
•
Are you interested in getting any pointers on filling out job applications? The Careerlink will be here on Monday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. to assist anyone with the basics of filling out job applications for potential employment.
It’s a free class and open to the public. Contact Dani to register by calling (814) 272-4020 or by email at danielle.ditz@nwpacareerlink.org.
•
Keep reading our article in the coming weeks for any upcoming workshops, events or fundraisers. We will begin new ceramic classes in the spring for anyone who would like to try their talents at painting. Thanks for reading!