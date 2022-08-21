The quarterbacks are no longer the story of the Steelers preseason.
Mitch Trubisky is the starter and is being as treated as such. Kenny Pickett has clearly become the second-team quarterback, and nothing he did in Jacksonville against the Jaguars would suggest he hasn’t earned that. And Mason Rudolph has put together two consecutive games worth of tape to prove to any team out there in the market for a good backup quarterback that he is worth the late-round pick it will take to trade from him.
All three of them have performed well, and all three of them have done exactly what coaches have wanted to see from them in both practices and the preseason games.
In short, stop talking so much about the quarterbacks — because they aren’t the story anymore.
The real storyline that should be the focus is about the guys who are charged with protecting the quarterbacks along the offensive line.
And that isn’t a good development, either, as that unit needs to get a whole lot better if the Steelers offense is going to have any success at all this year.
On Saturday night in Jacksonville, the Steelers gave a whole lot of things to talk about at many different positions, but the offensive line’s struggles seem beyond just a group that is still coming together. Yes, it is the preseason and yes the offensive line was basically rebuilt and it may take a little time to figure it out, but the issues we are seeing now go beyond that.
And the disturbing thing was that it was the first-team offense that seemed to be magnified the most, and that is the unit that is most likely to play against the Bengals when the season begins. The unit was rebuilt, or at least overhauled, in the offseason because it was clear they weren’t good enough, especially in the run game.
Start with right guard James Daniels because he was the highest profile move the Steelers made in the offseason on the offensive line. Daniels signed a three-year, $26.5 million contract that included an $8.75 million signing bonus. Daniels came with a lot of pedigree, as he was a second-round pick in 2018 and started 48 of the 54 games he appeared in over four years. He had a torn pectoral muscle in 2020 but bounced back and had a solid year in 2021 as he started all 17 games for the Bears.
The Steelers were lauded when they signed him because he was supposed to be a major upgrade for them and perhaps even be the anchor of the line. He didn’t play well in the first preseason game against Seattle, but he had some moments in camp that made it feel like he was turning things around.
On Saturday in Jacksonville, though, a strong case could be made that he was the worst among all the regulars that played in the game. He got beat too often, missed some blocks in the run game and had at least one holding call that was significant.
Dan Moore Jr. also had a rough game, which isn’t surprising because against the Seahawks he nearly got Rudolph killed when he got beat on an edge rush. Moore is a player they handed the left tackle spot to even though he did very little last year as a rookie to show he is ready for it. He didn’t have much competition at all this camp, and he also hasn’t shown enough to give anyone confidence he is ready to take a step forward.
Moore was playing into the third quarter. It is almost as if Mike Tomlin was looking for a glimmer of hope that just wasn’t going to happen. And then there is Kendrick Green and Kevin Dotson at left guard. One wasn’t big enough to play center (or maybe he just wasn’t good enough), so they moved him to guard. The other has been hampered with injuries often. Green almost became the least popular player on the team when he missed an attempted block that could have ended in disaster for Pickett.
The Steelers ran the ball 14 times and averaged only 1.7 yards per attempt, which doesn’t seem ideal. The fact that they attempted to run it 14 times is amazing considering it was pretty clear after about three or four attempts the offensive line wasn’t getting enough push to spring the running backs anywhere. The scary thing is 21 of those 24 yards gained came on two plays — 10 yards by Trubisky and 11 by Steven Sims.
That’s probably the most damning statistic about the offensive line, though as bad as they were run blocking, they may have been worse protecting the quarterbacks in the passing game.
There is one more preseason game and a lot of time left before the offensive line has to play a game that counts, so that’s the good news. The bad news is they aren’t getting any better, and the worse news is I don’t know if there is much room for improvement given the individual parts that make it up.
The Steelers made a huge investment into the offensive line this offseason, so they have to get it right. But Saturday in Jacksonville was a forgettable performance by the unit.