KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Pittsburgh Steelers came to this Midwestern outpost and had their division title hopes smoked like so much of this city’s famous barbecue.
Playing a game they needed to win to keep pace in the AFC North, the Steelers followed a familiar script of first-half letdowns. They never held a lead, trailed by 23 points at the break and were blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs, 36-10, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Patrick Mahomes didn’t have top target Travis Kelce, but he still didn’t have much trouble picking apart the Steelers secondary. He threw three touchdown passes, including two to Byron Pringle, before leaving early in the fourth quarter with the Chiefs comfortably ahead by 30 points.
Ben Roethlisberger also didn’t finish the game, giving way to backup Mason Rudolph with 2 minutes, 15 seconds to play.
With two games remaining, the Steelers (7-7-1) trail the first-place Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) by one and a half games. They also are just a half-game ahead of last place Cleveland (7-8), which visits Heinz Field next Monday night.
The path to the postseason could be as the No. 7 seed, but the Steelers face an uphill climb there.
For the fifth consecutive game, the Steelers didn’t score a first-half touchdown. In fact, they were shut out 23-0 in the opening half for the second time in three weeks.
The last time the Steelers went five games in a row without a first-half touchdown? You would have to go all the way back to 1940 when Walt Kiesling was head coach.
The Steelers have gone 28 possessions without a first-half touchdown, generating three field goals in that span. And in the past six games, the Steelers have been outscored 114-19 in the first half.
There would be no repeat of the loss at Minnesota, when the Steelers stormed back from a 29-0 deficit to nearly force overtime. The third quarter began with Diontae Johnson losing a fumble despite not being touched, and the Chiefs went 51 yards in seven plays. Mahomes’ second touchdown pass to Pringle pushed the score to 30-0 with 8:53 left in the third.
The Steelers got inside the red zone in the third quarter and planned to go for the touchdown on fourth-and-10 from the 11. But when John Leglue was called for a false start, Chris Boswell came on and kicked a 34-yard field goal to end the Chiefs’ shutout bid.
That drive also featured receiver Ray-Ray McCloud getting flagged for taunting after he caught a pass for a first down.
Elliott Fry’s 34-yard field goal with 11:57 to play made it 33-3.
The offensive follies continued for the Steelers. Roethlisberger was hit on a dropback by Tershawn Wharton, dislodging the ball. Jarran Reed picked it up and returned the fumble 10 yards to the Steelers 7. Fry booted a 30-yard field goal with 9:41 left.
The Steelers got a touchdown with 2:54 remaining on Roethlisberger’s 15-yard pass to Johnson.
For the second time in three games, the Steelers stared at a 23-0 halftime deficit.
They trailed after the Chiefs reeled off a 14-play, 73-yard touchdown drive the first time Mahomes touched the ball.
The drive consumed more than eight minutes, the Chiefs converted a fourth-and-1 and it ended with Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s 1-yard touchdown run. In a microcosm of the Steelers’ run defense problems, Alex Highsmith grabbed Edwards-Helaire in the backfield, and Rob Spillane burst through a gap to hit him. Edwards-Helaire, though, bounced away from contact and ran around the left edge for the score.
Roethlisberger gave the ball back to Mahomes one play later. The Steelers tried a flea-flicker, but the pass intended for McCloud was high and intercepted by Charvarius Ward at the Steelers 49.
Mahomes’ 5-yard touchdown pass to Pringle six plays later gave the Chiefs a 14-0 lead.
Fry’s 44-yard field goal with 8:45 left in the half hiked the advantage to 17-0.
The Chiefs got points on their fourth consecutive possession of the half when Mahomes threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman with 2:13 left. It came after running back Derrick Gore got behind coverage and hauled in a pass that gained 50 yards before he was pushed out of bounds at the Steelers 11.
The only saving grace was that the extra point was no good.
To compound matters for the Steelers, Najee Harris was stopped for a 3-yard loss on a fourth-and-1 pitch, giving the Chiefs the ball back at the Steelers 31 with 1:23 left. But Fry missed a 39-yard field goal try.