By his lofty standards, it was not a good year for kicker Chris Boswell.
He missed five games with a groin injury, failed to convert at least 90% of his field-goal attempts for only the third time in eight seasons and ranked 27th in conversion percentage among kickers with at least 25 attempts.
And, oh yeah, he had a costly blocked field goal that might have been the difference between the season coming to a screeching halt — Mike Tomlin’s words — or making the postseason for the third year in a row.
But, hey, Justin Tucker had an off year, too.
“It was definitely an up-and-down year, definitely a learning year,” Boswell said. “I’ll say this: I never gave up on myself. I came back swinging every single time, whether it went in or went out. They always say, ‘Keep your eyelids up. Don’t blink.’ I think I did a good job of not blinking this year.”
Boswell missed eight field-goal attempts (20 of 28) but did not miss an extra point (18 of 18) in 2022, his lowest field-goal percentage (71.4) since the 2018 season when he was 13 of 20 (65%). Boswell also missed five PATs that season, giving him more misses than any kicker in the league in 2018.
Curiously, that season came immediately after he signed a new five-year, $19.2 million contract, just like this season when he signed a four-year, $20 million deal in August.
“I don’t compare this year to that year,” Boswell said the other day before the players got together for the final team meeting of the season. “That year, I couldn’t make anything, whether it was extra points and field goals. This year, whether it was the conditions of the game or what not, there were a good handful of misses I wish I could have back.”
It’s too bad for Boswell the Steelers failed to qualify for the playoffs. That is when he earns every penny of the deal that makes him the second-highest-paid kicker in the league. It’s the time of year when he is as automatic as the setting sun.
Boswell has never missed a field goal in 16 attempts in the playoffs. Among active kickers, only San Francisco’s Robbie Gould has attempted more field goals (21) and converted every one in the postseason..
But that wasn’t the case during the regular season. Here was the tally of his misses:
Boswell hit two uprights (from 48 yards in Baltimore and 55 yards in Cincinnati), had one blocked (against the Ravens), was wide left on four others (including two in the bitter cold against the Raiders on Christmas Eve) and wide right on another (in Week 3 in Cleveland). The 40-yard attempt that was blocked by Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell in Week 14 was the most significant because it proved to be the margin of defeat in a 16-14 loss at Acrisure Stadium.
Five of his misses came between 40 and 49 yards, an area that has proved to be the most troublesome in his career. He has converted 66 of 85 attempts between 40 and 49 yards in eight seasons, the worst percentage of any area on the field.
“You just got to keep swinging and swing through it,” Boswell said. “They call it a slump. I didn’t look at it as a slump. You get the yips in golf or a slump in baseball, you got to keep swinging and eventually it will work itself out.”
At one point after he came back from missing five games with a groin injury, Boswell missed four of eight field-goal attempts in a four-game stretch that began with that block against the Ravens.
If it was any consolation, Tucker — considered the best kicker in the game — missed three of six field-goal attempts during the same stretch, though two of over 50 yards were blocked.
“The injury had nothing to do with the season,” Boswell said. “I sat out for a while. I didn’t kick for a while. I got back into it. I never looked back.”