PITTSBURGH — The Steelers made a curious move for their defense Saturday night in signing eight-year veteran inside linebacker Kwon Alexander, which had to at least be an interesting way for Cole Holcomb to celebrate his 27th birthday Sunday.
Holcomb was blunt in answering questions before practice about how Alexander’s addition could impact his role, given that he was signed in March to be the team’s three-down inside linebacker. But Holcomb’s play a few hours later certainly made him look like someone ready for a position battle, if that’s what it comes to.
“I want to start,” Holcomb said. “I want to be the every-down backer, so I’ll do what I have to do.”
On this day, that meant a full-extension dive to break up a Kenny Pickett pass intended for Najee Harris during an 11-on-11 period. He also had tight coverage on a Pickett completion to Pat Freiermuth that was short of the first-down marker.
It’s still football in shorts, but it appeared to be Holcomb’s best work in coverage since the Steelers began camp Thursday. As for Alexander, he got his feet wet with some live reps toward the end of the practice, first in 7-on-7 drills and later with the second-team defense alongside second-year linebacker Mark Robinson.
“I’m Year 9, man. Most of the stuff’s really the same, just different terminology. I just need to get back out here on the field, practice those reps and I should be straight,” Alexander said afterward. “I caught on real quick.”
Alexander added that he’s not worried about missing OTAs and minicamp in the spring, or even the first few sessions of training camp, which is light on physicality and heavy on no-contact drills.
“I ain’t worried about no 7-on-7 or none of that,” Alexander said. “I put the pads on and I hit. As you can see, you can go watch film.”
Mike Tomlin sounded like a coach who expected Alexander wouldn’t have to wait and watch on his first day. After all, he turns 29 Thursday, and while there’s a long way to go before the regular season, time is of the essence to put all the pieces in the right place for this defense.
What Tomlin didn’t directly address is why now to bring in Alexander, who initially visited the Steelers in May but left without a contract. Last season, the top three inside linebackers all played at least 55% of the snaps, and now all three of Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane are gone.
“We’re interested in competition, so we’ll continue to have an eye for that, but it’s not a new discussion. We’ve been in communication with Kwon and his people for the better part of the summer,” Tomlin said. “Sometimes you wanna wait on decision-making in an effort to get quality looks at some of the young people that you’re working with. There’s a myriad reasons why we have certain timing regarding acquisitions or decisions.”
That could mean that Robinson, a seventh-round pick a year ago, won’t be ready for a significant jump after seeing some defensive snaps late last season. Or it’s just that the general manager Omar Khan’s offer was finally the best on the table for Alexander, who simply explained it as “God’s timing” for why he signed this late.
Alexander also joined the Jets mid-camp last year, then played all 17 games. His presence puts pressure on the group of inside linebackers that has been here since May, but if he pans out, the defense as a whole will be better for it.
“At the end of the day, coach Tomlin and Omar, they’ve got to do what’s best for the team. It’s about the team,” said Elandon Roberts, who has been Holcomb’s running mate after spending the past two seasons with the Dolphins. “It’s my job to come out here every day and be prepared to go from my position and what’s called for me.”
Broderick Jones keeping up
Tomlin referred to his approach Sunday as “thoughtfully shortening the lines,” which is another way of saying Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, Patrick Peterson, Mitch Trubisky, Chuks Okorafor and Isaac Seumalo all sat out of team periods.
But to Tomlin’s point, that meant first-team snaps for first-round pick Broderick Jones at left tackle, with Dan Moore sliding over to Okorafor’s spot on the right side. With Seumalo out, Kevin Dotson saw the first action at left guard, followed by Nate Herbig.
“They get an opportunity to put up or shut up,” Tomlin said of the backups being elevated, “and then we plan the next week accordingly. If guys made good use of those reps, we’ll continue to look at them.”
Of course, the primary concern here is Jones as he sets his sights on winning a starting job as a rookie. Asked if he had any immediate takeaways from watching Jones have a full day with the first unit, Tomlin smiled and responded that the question will have to wait until he watches the tape.
“Tuesday would be a good idea,” Tomlin said with a smile.
With Jones protecting him, Pickett bounced back with a more efficient showing. He was 9 for 14, though one of those completions may have been a sack by undrafted outside linebacker David Perales rushing against Jones. Pickett was 3 for 4 with three touchdowns in the “7 shots” goal-line drill, and his biggest play of the day was a strike to George Pickens down the right sideline for at least 30 yards with rookie Cory Trice in coverage.
Mason Rudolph, who was the second-team quarterback in place of Trubisky, finished 6 for 11 with two interceptions but also a pinpoint first-down strike to Cody White and a tuck-and-run up the middle that also would’ve converted. Undrafted No. 4 quarterback Tanner Morgan also saw his first live reps of the summer but completed just 3 of 8 passes and was mostly successful on short throws or screens.
The best catch-and-runs of the session were from Calvin Austin, who atoned for an earlier drop on a swing pass by Pickett, and Anthony McFarland, who took a screen pass all the way to the end zone (through two-hand touch tackles) and was escorted there by backup center Kendrick Green. Green was lauded by teammates and coaches for his hustle blocking that far downfield.
A rookie offensive lineman with much less fanfare, seventh-round pick Spencer Anderson was busy himself, lining up at both right tackle and left guard, sometimes switching mid-period. Anderson’s versatility will be his path to the 53-man roster as the ninth lineman.
The other Kenny
Pickett is the one who has fans clamoring for autographs and photos at the conclusion of every practice, but this time, many of them were happily calling for another Kenny. That would be third-string safety Kenny Robinson, who’s now playing with the second-team defense because of Minkah Fitzpatrick tending to a personal issue and Damontae Kazee’s sprained left ankle.
Robinson — a Wilkinsburg native who landed with his hometown team by way of West Virginia and an XFL stint that led to being drafted by the Carolina Panthers — had two interceptions, one in the end zone during the “7 shots” drill and another on a deep ball. Both were served up by Rudolph, but Robinson will take them however he can get them.
“I was appreciative of the playmaking from Kenny Robinson today, another guy who had an opportunity to rise up,” Tomlin said.
On the first pick, Robinson stepped in front of Cody White on Rudolph’s first snap of the day. On the second, Rudolph was targeting 5-foot-8 Calvin Austin way downfield, and at Austin’s size, it likely should’ve been thrown for him to run under it but instead it turned into an easy jump-ball win for the 6-foot-2 Robinson. Robinson, an Imani Christian Academy product, was a WPIAL contemporary of Dino Tomlin, who starred at Shady Side Academy.
“That feels good to hear the praise from the head coach,” Robinson said. “ Coach Tomlin’s known me a lot my whole life. Just watching me growing up and giving me the opportunity, I’m thankful for that.”
Roster updates
Kazee categorized himself as week-to-week with his ankle injury and was in a walking boot for practice. Undrafted running back Alfonzo Graham had his right shoulder in a sling and said he’ll know more Monday about his prognosis. And while it doesn’t sound injury-related, undrafted fullback Monte Pottebaum was placed on the reserve/retired list, signaling that he’s done with football.
Tomlin had no update on the abrupt departure of Pottebaum, who sported a mullet and became something of a folk hero for his bruising blocks at Iowa. With offensive lineman Jarrid Williams being released for Alexander, there’s now an open roster spot, though it’s unlikely the Steelers will seek out another fullback to fill it.
In fact, jack-of-all-trades tight end Connor Heyward took a handoff during an 11-on-11 series Sunday and looked powerful running with it. A converted running back at Michigan State, Heyward’s carry had his offensive teammates hollering in approval, including wideout Diontae Johnson yelling, “Hey, ‘Meatball,’ you looked like a fullback!”