The one big thing: Tuesday was coordinator day at Steelers practice, meaning the triumvirate of Mike Tomlin’s top-ranking coaches met with reporters to update their units. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada noted it’s nice to finally have all their offensive linemen healthy.
“Slowly but surely, we’re starting to get there. Every rep they take together is a big deal. Cohesion’s a big deal,” Canada said.
Defensive coordinator Keith Butler doubled back a bit on T.J. Watt, insisting he’s not on his player’s side or the team’s side as they negotiate a new contract, but that he wants the reigning team MVP to be “happy” when he does begin practicing.
“Everybody needs practice. Everybody does. It doesn’t matter who you are. But that’s really none of my business. His business is to try to get done what he wants to get done,” Butler said.
And we must not forget the always animated special teams coordinator, Danny Smith, who gave an update on his candidates to return kicks and punts.
“I was very pleased in [ Anthony] McFarland as a kick returner. He’s still got a long way to go, a long way to grow. We’re working him in the punt game. We haven’t put him back there yet. I’m not looking to do that any time real soon. ... The rest of the guys, we’ve got to see a lot more for them to be NFL-caliber,” Smith said.
Our take: It’s interesting that Canada is acknowledging the significance of the process for his offensive line, considering Tomlin has mostly brushed off concerns about that group playing together. Even Tuesday, he claimed he didn’t notice that was the first practice that Kevin Dotson lined up at left guard with Kendrick Green at center and both Chukwuma Okorafor and Zach Banner at tackle.
Butler clearly let too much slip last time he talked about Watt’s situation, and his answer this week seems to indicate that there’s some trepidation about Watt lining up on Week 1 if he hasn’t practiced to that point.
As for Smith, he could’ve put a little pressure on Ray-Ray McCloud’s job as punt returner, but instead he focused on McFarland possibly taking over for McCloud on kickoffs — and didn’t pay much mind to down-the-roster options such as Mathew Sexton, who broke off a 36-yard punt return in the first preseason game.
What’s next: The Steelers are scheduled to hold their last open practice of training camp Wednesday afternoon at Heinz Field, but rain pouring down in the Pittsburgh area could force them to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.
Regardless of location, they’ll treat it as a normal “Thursday” if this were a regular season game week.