In formulating their initial 53-man roster, the Pittsburgh Steelers decided to carry an equal number of offensive and defensive linemen and defensive backs.
Eight players will occupy each of those position groups based on the roster moves that transpired Tuesday. Eight rookies also survived the final cut.
The Steelers released 17 players and placed quarterback Joshua Dobbs on injured reserve.
Among the notable names cut by the Steelers were running back Jaylen Samuels, center/guard B.J. Finney, draft pick Quincy Roche, cornerback Arthur Maulet, outside linebacker Cassius Marsh, punter Jordan Berry and long snapper Kam Canaday.
Further moves could be made to fortify positions lacking depth, and based on what took place Tuesday, the Steelers will try to add an offensive lineman with the potential to play guard.
By releasing Finney, Rashaad Coward, Chaz Green and John Leglue, the Steelers have just eight offensive linemen. The top backup interior lineman is J.C. Hassenauer, who has limited experience at guard. The Steelers also could be in the market for a slot corner. Seventh-round draft pick Tre Norwood is the backup to Cameron Sutton, who the Steelers would prefer to keep outside.
“We’re going to make decisions and gather information up until the 11th hour,” coach Mike Tomlin said about a half hour before the roster cuts were announced. “That is just part of this. Decisions do not occur in a bubble. It’s not only about this group, but the global group. Phone calls ... are part of the process.”
On defense, the Steelers kept an expanded group of eight defensive linemen, including Carlos Davis, Isaiah Buggs and Henry Mondeaux. Six inside linebackers also are on the initial 53, including Ulysees Gilbert III and Marcus Allen. At outside linebacker, the Steelers let go of Marsh and Roche, the only member of the draft class who did not earn a spot on the roster. Undrafted free agent Jamir Jones will join T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Melvin Ingram III in this position group.
Conversely, the Steelers have just four cornerbacks and safeties, including backups James Pierre, Justin Layne, Miles Killebrew and Norwood.
Free-agent pickup Kalen Ballage edged Samuels, a three-year Steelers veteran, for the final running back spot. The wide receivers are the same group that finished the 2020 season: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud.
Other players trimmed from the roster by the 4 p.m. deadline were wide receivers Cody White and Rico Bussey, running back Trey Edmunds, tight end Kevin Rader, linebacker Jamar Watson and defensive backs Mark Gilbert and Donovan Stiner.
For the second consecutive year, Berry was cut at the end of the preseason, losing his job this time to rookie seventh-rounder Pressley Harvin. Berry actually had a slightly higher net punting average — 41.5 to 41.4 — in the preseason.
Canaday, 28, served as the Steelers long snapper the previous four seasons, but he was beaten out for his job by Chartiers Valley graduate and former Duquesne linebacker Christian Kuntz.
This is Tomlin’s 15th training camp as Steelers coach, so he has lots of experience in breaking bad news to players.
“I don’t want it to get easier, to be honest with you,” he said. “ I don’t want to get desensitized to it. These are men on the other end of these decisions. That never leaves the front of my mind.”
The Steelers can begin signing players to their 16-man practice squad Wednesday.
The Steelers’ 53-man roster:
Quarterback (3): Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins
Running back (5): Najee Harris, Anthony McFarland Jr., Benny Snell Jr., Kalen Ballage, Derek Watt
Wide receiver (5): JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, Ray-Ray McCloud
Tight end (3): Eric Ebron, Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry
Offensive line (8): Chuks Okorafor, Dan Moore Jr., Zach Banner, Kevin Dotson, Kendrick Green, Trai Turner, Joe Haeg, J.C. Hassenauer
Defensive line (8): Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Tyson Alualu, Chris Wormley, Carlos Davis, Isaiah Buggs, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Henry Mondeaux
Outside linebacker (4): T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Melvin Ingram III, Jamir Jones
Inside linebacker (6): Devin Bush, Joe Schobert, Robert Spillane, Marcus Allen, Buddy Johnson, Ulysees Gilbert III
Cornerback (4): Joe Haden, Cam Sutton, James Pierre, Justin Layne
Safety (4): Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds, Miles Killebrew, Tre Norwood
Specialists: Chris Boswell (PK), Pressley Harvin III (P), Christian Kuntz (LS)