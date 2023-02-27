The Steelers head to the NFL combine in the midst of one of their most consequential offseasons in recent memory. General manager Omar Khan will oversee his first draft, and he’ll have an opportunity to put his stamp on the roster right away.
After Khan shrewdly dealt receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears for their second-round pick in November, the Steelers have three picks in the top 50 and four in the top 81. They haven’t had this much draft capital in the first three rounds of the draft in more than two decades.
It has been 23 years since the Steelers had this much change in the front office. Kevin Colbert ran the personnel department since his arrival in 2000. Khan won’t be a Colbert clone, but one of the reasons he got the job was his familiarity with the Steelers and the way they operate. He has been with the team since 2003 and knows all facets of the inner workings of the organization.
“The good thing is Omar is smart,” said Daniel Jeremiah, the lead draft analyst for NFL Network. “Omar has been there. He knows what Steelers are supposed to look like and how they’re supposed to play.”
Khan and his new personnel evaluators at the top of the scouting department — assistant general manager Andy Weidl and director of pro scouting Sheldon White — are tasked with restoring the winning ways of a franchise that is currently in the throes of its longest playoff victory drought since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2016, and they’ve missed the playoffs in three of the past five seasons.
In Colbert’s final years as general manager, the Steelers concentrated their efforts on building up the skill position players on offense. Quarterback Kenny Pickett and receiver George Pickens were their first two picks last year. Running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth were their top two picks in 2021, and receiver Chase Claypool was their first pick in 2020.
The Steelers have not selected an offensive lineman in the first round of the draft since 2012, and they haven’t selected a defensive lineman in the first round since 2011.
Restocking and upgrading the offensive and defensive lines is expected to be a primary focus in the coming months.
“I think Andy Weidl coming over there, somebody I’ve known forever, he is going to kind of bring his background with the Ravens and with the Eagles,” Jeremiah said. “And if you look at those teams and how they’ve been built and the sustained success, it’s similar to the Steelers in that it’s a line-of-scrimmage organization. So I think they’re philosophically aligned there.”
And fortunately for the Steelers, their needs align well with the strengths of this draft. It’s not a terribly deep group of offensive tackles, but there is quality depth available at guard and center. The Steelers also need to upgrade at cornerback and defensive line and add better depth at outside linebacker.
Jeremiah said he has 20 cornerbacks ranked in his top 100 players — the best depth for that position in years — and he said there will be quality edge rushers available in the middle rounds, as well.
“I think their needs marry up very well with the draft,” Jeremiah said. “And I don’t think it’s something where you have a new GM coming in and trying to survey the landscape and figure out, you know, ‘What do we need?’ He knows exactly what they need, and I think they have the people there to not only pick the right people, but I think they have the coaching staff to get it out of them.”
It’s still early in the pre-draft process. Players will have an opportunity this week to impress coaches and GMs with their athleticism in on-field drills and in-person interviews behind closed doors. Pro days and top-30 visits will follow after the combine before the draft in late April.
But as it stands now, Jeremiah does not believe the top offensive tackles will be available when the Steelers pick at No. 17. Likewise, he does not expect top cornerback prospects Joey Porter, Jr., Christian Gonzalez or Devon Witherspoon to be on the board at that point, either.
If by chance any of the corners are there, Jeremiah said “those would be easy, run the card up to the podium picks for the Steelers.”
While they might not be lucky enough to get their choice of the top tackles or corners, the beauty of this draft for the Steelers lies in its depth, especially at the positions where the Steelers need to add.
With picks 17, 32, 49 and 81 in the first three rounds and three more picks in the final four rounds, Khan is in position to make an early impact on the roster.
“I think you can get four starters with those picks,” Jeremiah said.
Steelers’ top five needs
entering the combine
1. Offensive line — The Steelers threw a lot of money in free agency last year to stabilize the line. Now they need to draft a cornerstone piece or two and continue to build around Kenny Pickett and the rest of the young offensive core.
2. Cornerback — This shoots up to No. 1 if the Steelers don’t re-sign Cam Sutton next month, but even if they do, they need to get younger at the position. Their top three corners from last season — Sutton, Levi Wallace and Ahkello Witherspoon — all turn 28 before the season begins. And none of them are under contract beyond 2023.
3. Defensive line — Like at corner, DL shoots up the list if Larry Ogunjobi is not re-signed in free agency. Cam Heyward turns 34 in May and Isiahh Loudermilk doesn’t look like a future starter. Time to find a foundational defensive end for the next generation.
4.Outside linebacker — A quality backup and perhaps future starter behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith is desperately needed. The Steelers were unprepared when Watt missed almost two months last season, and they paid for it.
5. Inside linebacker — With Devin Bush and Robert Spillane set to become unrestricted free agents and Myles Jack under contract for only one more season, the Steelers need to develop some young linebackers for the future. Mark Robinson, last year’s seventh-round pick, looks like he can help, but spending another draft pick on the position seems appropriate.