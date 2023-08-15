PITTSBURGH — In the six years since Ryan Shazier’s career-ending injury, it has become apparent to the Steelers that trying to find his replacement at inside linebacker is a fruitless endeavor. That speaks more to Shazier’s unique talents, not a lack of trying.
It has been a revolving door of candidates who have auditioned for the position, including Devin Bush, who was thought to have similar Shazier-like qualities when the Steelers traded up 10 spots in the 2019 draft to take him with the 10th overall selection.
Others, including Mark Barron, Jon Bostic, Joe Schobert and Myles Jack, were brought in via free agency. None of those, however, lasted more than one season.
All of which brings them to 2023 and the biggest overhaul of the position since Mike Tomlin has been coach. The top three inside backers from last season — Bush, Jack and Robert Spillane — were not brought back. Three new players were brought in: Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts and Kwon Alexander.
And, so far, the Steelers like what they see. Nobody will say so publicly, but they believe the position is much improved from last season with the addition of their three new players.
“I’m stoked,” Holcomb said. “The guys we have in that room are awesome. I’m looking forward to getting going with them.”
Holcomb, who played four seasons in Washington, is the key to the overhaul. He was signed to a three-year, $18 million deal because the Steelers view him as every-down player, a tackling machine who doesn’t have to come off the field in run or pass situations.
Holcomb was going to be eased into training camp and the preseason after coming off a season in which he missed the final 10 games with a foot injury that required surgery. But he has not missed a practice at Saint Vincent College and played 25 snaps — the most of the three new linebackers — in the preseason opener in Tampa Bay.
“I felt like it knocked a lot of rust off,” Holcomb said. “It felt good getting those reps out there.”
At the time of his injury, Holcomb was the Commanders’ leading tackler (69 in seven games). A year earlier, he had 142 tackles in 16 games, ranking 10th in the league. He was the player who wore the radio helmet to relay the sideline calls to the players. The Steelers are anticipating him doing the same for them.
Meantime, Roberts enters his eighth NFL season after playing four years with the New England Patriots and the past three with the Miami Dolphins, where he started 43 of 47 games. He and Alexander, who was signed two weeks ago, are physical players who thrive on contact.
“I like to play one way,” Roberts said. “I just wait for them to tell me to chill out.”
Roberts (6-foot-1, 238 pounds) showed that on the first day of padded practices when he ran over running back John Lovett on his first snap in the backs-on-backers drill.
“That’s my fastball,” Roberts said. “I’m not a one-trick pony, but if you want that fastball, you’re going to get it.”
Then he added, “I’m not an arrogant player, but everybody knows what they’re good at. I feel like that’s one gift I got. When that fastball rips, it’s going to rip.”
Roberts didn’t get much of a chance to show that in the first preseason game, playing only two snaps against the Buccaneers. But Alexander did. He played 23 snaps and was very active, stopping a 3rd-and-2 run to force a punt and registering two tackles for losses of 1 and 2 yards.
Alexander (6-foot-1, 227 pounds) is on his fourth team in four years, which explains why he was signed to a one-year deal on Aug. 8 to be a backup on the inside. But he was so active and disruptive in Tampa the Steelers will take a longer look at having him be part of a rotation.
“He brings some suddenness and some spunk to that room,” defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said.
“I’m loving it,” Alexander said. “I’m still learning the ins and outs, but I’ll figure it out. This is what I’ve been working on all day at camp and the past few weeks: just trying to figure it out.”
It remains to be seen if what the Steelers think of their revamped inside linebacker position comes to fruition once they get into the regular season. It remains to be seen how they operate in pass-coverage situations when teams try to isolate them in mismatches.
For now, they believe it’s a big improvement over what they had in 2022.
“We have a good thing going in the inside backer room,” Roberts said.
The Steelers would agree.