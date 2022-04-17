TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A crowd of crimson sauntered toward the north end of Bryant-Denny Stadium and settled in a stone’s throw from Alabama’s statues, one for each of its national-title winning head coaches. One of those coaches, Nick Saban, was present alongside the school’s president, athletic director and a collection of dignitaries.
Shortly before Alabama’s stars of today — Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young among them — took the field for the Crimson Tide’s spring game, a pivotal figure of the past who paved the way was given his due. A day after Jackie Robinson was celebrated across baseball, Alabama honored its own barrier-breaker: longtime Steelers assistant coach John Mitchell, the first Black player to see the field for the Crimson Tide.
Mitchell and former teammate Wilbur Jackson, the first Black players recruited by Alabama, were forever recognized on Saturday as a plaque outside Bryant-Denny Stadium was unveiled in their honor. Mitchell, who has been with the Steelers’ organization since 1994, was emotional as he addressed those assembled.
“From the bottom of my heart, I can’t tell you what this moment means to me,” Mitchell said, holding back tears before thanking the late, legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant. “ Coach Bryant took an 18-year-old kid and he developed him into a young man. I’ve said many times before: everything professionally that happens to me was because of coach Bryant. I don’t know what he saw in me. He saw some things in me that I didn’t see in myself. I miss him every day. And in my 24 years coaching the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive line, the things that I coached was the things I learned right here at Alabama. ... I’m indebted to this great institution for the rest of my life.”
Moments later, Mitchell and Jackson walked over to the cloaked plaque, pulled down the black cloth and revealed what thousands will see for years to come. Mitchell shook his head and smiled in disbelief as he started to read what was in front of him.
The plaque tried to tell Mitchell’s story in 91 words — a story that spans 70 years.
Mitchell, a native of Mobile, Ala., attended a segregated high school. He loved Alabama football and dreamed of playing for Bryant one day. He was also an academic who won a statewide science fair along with four other Black students. That brought Mitchell and his classmates to Columbia, S.C., for the national competition, where they impressed and each earned SEC scholarships.
But Mitchell wanted to play football, and Alabama wasn’t recruiting Black players at the time. So, he went to Eastern Arizona Junior College, where he starred for two seasons and matured both physically and mentally. “It helped me be a better football player,” Mitchell said at a press conference moments after the plaque was unveiled.
Mitchell’s play caught the attention of Southern California coach John McKay, and he agreed to transfer and play for the Trojans. But when Bryant visited Los Angeles to speak at McKay’s coaching clinic, the USC coach bragged about having signed a talented player from Mobile. As Mitchell tells the story, Bryant left the room and contacted his area recruiter, who opened up a phone book and called every “John Mitchell” before getting the would-be Trojan’s father on the line.
The recruitment was on, and Mitchell chose to attend Alabama after visiting and meeting with Bryant. “He said if you come here, you’re going to have some problems,” Mitchell recalled. “And if you do have problems, all I ask is that you come to me first.”
But Mitchell never had to go to Bryant with an issue. He might have received boos and jeers at rival SEC schools. But Mitchell said he felt welcome at Alabama. He developed a familial relationship with his roommate Bobby Sanford, a white player on the team. He got along with other teammates. And he said he never felt the burden of being the program’s first Black player to suit up and play.
“My burden was making the football team. That was the biggest burden,” Mitchell, a defensive end in his time, said with a laugh. “I was trying to be first in line and show coach Bryant that I was enthusiastic to be here. All the outside noise, I didn’t worry about it. It wasn’t going to help me make this football team.”
Mitchell did more than that. He started all 24 games in two seasons at Alabama, during which the Crimson Tide won two SEC championships. Personally, Mitchell was named a team captain, All-SEC in 1971 and 1972 and an All-American in his final season.
In 1973, Mitchell became Alabama’s first Black coach, joining Bryant’s staff as the Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach. He later made coaching stops at Arkansas, Temple, LSU and the USFL before joining the Cleveland Browns in 1991. A few years later, he was hired by the Steelers, and he’s been in Pittsburgh ever since.
Mitchell, who was on staff for Super Bowls XL and XLIII, coached the Steelers’ defensive line for 24 seasons before moving into more of a personnel position four years ago. Mitchell is the longest-tenured member of the Steelers’ staff, and he credits that longevity to the years spent — and the history made — in Tuscaloosa.
“I would tell my ( Steelers) players that the things we’re going to do here are not things John Mitchell thought about when he was lying in bed,” he said. “These are things that were taught to me when I was at the University of Alabama. We had a lot of success. If you believe in them and work hard, you’ll have success.”
And on Saturday, it was Mitchell’s success that was given credit by the Crimson Tide.
“It’s a moment I’ll never forget. It was very touching,” Mitchell said of the plaque reveal. “I grew up a little Black kid from south Alabama, and these are things you never dream about. So today was very special for me and my family. And it was very special to stand next to Wilbur Jackson. ... This weekend has been more than I could ever dream of, more than I ever expected.”