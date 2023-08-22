This time a year ago, Dan Moore Jr. was in a rut. Instead of building off his first taste of NFL action, surviving an unexpected assignment as the Steelers starting left tackle for all of 2021, Moore got to the preseason and looked even less interested in blocking people than Elon Musk.
It’s probably OK to make that joke at Moore’s expense. He admits how down on himself he was last August, when he allowed a sack in each of the first two games, then had two holding calls go against him in the third.
“I thought my rookie year was bad,” Moore recalled at his locker Tuesday afternoon before practice. “Last preseason was rougher for me, though. That was rough for me, for sure. It was just the stretch of those games, especially the fact that I knew that I was better than that. I wanted to be better than that. I knew I was more capable. I think it was just a mental block that was hindering me from truly going out there and showing my full potential.”
Trading for a new left tackle didn’t seem out of the question, and the Steelers actually did deal for Jesse Davis at the deadline. But they never needed him because not only did Moore stay healthy for every snap, he became less of a liability once the regular season began.
That mental block Moore was referring to? Confidence, mostly — in offensive line coach Pat Meyer, who’s now in his second year, but also in himself and that he has what it takes to be an NFL offensive lineman.
His struggles were like quicksand, and he just needed to find a way to pull himself out of it. A year later, the Steelers are 18 days from Week 1 against the 49ers, and the gap between Moore and first-round Broderick Jones hasn’t narrowed. It’s only gotten wider in favor of Moore, who’s doing his job for a nearly flawless first-team offense while Jones plays entirely with the second- and third-string.
“It’s not about him holding off anyone. It’s about his relationship with his game and where he is in his career,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “And I think it’s reasonable to expect him to be on the trajectory that he’s on. We’re talking about a guy that’s played 1,000 snaps two years in a row. There’s no substitute for that snap experience, and what you’re seeing is probably the fruit of that growth process.”
That may be, but it’s obvious the Steelers had their doubts about Moore having seen all those snaps, the ups and the downs, the good and the super bad. People don’t forget.
Hence, their drafting of Jones, trading up three spots to take him and talking him up as their potential cornerstone left tackle. Even Moore knew what that could mean for his job security.
“I think I had to block it out,” Moore said. “Not to mention you trade up for a guy, so it’s not the best feeling, you know? But at the same time, you can’t think too deep into this thing. It’s a business. Those guys [in the front office] have jobs to do, just like I do.”
To the outside world, Moore was supposed to be the ham-and-egger Jones climbs over as his first hurdle on the path to Pro Bowls. But all he did throughout training camp in Latrobe, as well as against the Bills and Buccaneers, was give the Steelers ample reason to bring along Jones on their own timeline.
As former Steelers tackle Max Starks put it on the postgame show Saturday, Jones is in the oven, not a microwave. That phrase rivals any Tomlin-ism, but it holds up because of another of the coach’s sayings: Moore is making routine plays routinely.
“I think he’s had a really good camp,” offensive coordinator Matt Canada said. “I think he’s playing very well. Dan got thrown in as a rookie himself, right? And had to do a lot of growing up in front of everybody. I think he’s continuing to grow and work really hard.”
He’ll need to as the Steelers face pass-rushing monsters Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby in the first three games of the season. You may remember that it was Week 4 last year when Tomlin turned to his first-round pick and benched his veteran starter.
Much like Mitch Trubisky, Moore would have every reason to be looking over his shoulder. But if you’re doing that as an offensive lineman, you probably just got your quarterback sacked.
“I just try to stay prayed up, keep the same mentality that I’ve approached every day with, which is keep working my ass off — and, honestly, help him,” Moore said of Jones.
If Jones has any questions about what it’s like to be under the microscope protecting a franchise quarterback, Moore has been there. He had to be Ben Roethlisberger’s bodyguard for a full year as a fourth-rounder, and now he has Pickett’s future in his hands.
To hear Moore tell it, he’s far more equipped to do it now than ever. But he also knows the fight continues.
“Going through the highs and lows and still being able to battle through, I think that’s where the confidence comes from,” Moore said. “I’ve been through some of the worst. And just the hint of those successes that I’ve had, I’m just trying to take those and use those to my advantage.”