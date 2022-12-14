With Ben Roethlisberger as their quarterback, the Steelers played just one meaningless game during his 18-year career. That came in 2012 when the Steelers were knocked out of playoff contention following a home loss to the Bengals in the penultimate game of the season.
In every other season, the Steelers either made the playoffs or were in contention entering the final weekend of the regular season.
The Steelers technically haven’t been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs this season, but they have less than a 1% chance of making it and could be knocked out of contention as soon as this weekend.
The Steelers are entering uncharted territory for them, and they should take the final month of the season to find about some younger players who haven’t received much of an opportunity.
The Steelers will still try to win, but it’s time to begin the process of evaluating some players who could be part of the solution in 2023 and beyond.
DL Isaiahh Loudermilk — With veteran defensive tackle Chris Wormley out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury, it’s time for the Steelers to see if Loudermilk will be part of their future plans. In the spring of 2021, the Steelers traded their 2022 fourth-round pick to the Dolphins in order to move up in the fifth round to acquire Loudermilk out of the University of Wisconsin.
Loudermilk showed some promise as a rookie when he dressed for 15 games and played 288 snaps, but he’s taken a step back this season. To date, he’s dressed for only seven games and has just five tackles in 77 defensive snaps. “I definitely need to show what I can do,” Loudermilk said Wednesday morning before practice. “To this point, I’ve been in and out and haven’t showed anything. I haven’t made any plays. I just have to take advantage of it.”
Former Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said the Steelers had a fourth-round grade on Loudermilk and said the Steelers moved up to get him because he has rare size. The Steelers haven’t been able to stop the run effectively lately. Why not see if he can make a difference?
“Sometimes I have and sometimes I haven’t taken advantage of my opportunities,” Loudermilk said. “I definitely wanted to do a lot more than I have this season. But I’m going to get more chances now, so it’s time for me to show them what I can do.”
LB Mark Robinson — A rookie, Robinson flashed his thumping ability during the preseason games and in training camp practices. The Steelers selected him in the seventh round out of Mississippi as a project. He played running back at Presbyterian and Southeast Missouri State before earning a starting job as a linebacker after walking on at Mississippi.
He is raw, and the Steelers usually have players like him earn their way to opportunities after playing on special teams. Robinson has dressed for just one game this season and played five snaps on special teams. But with Devin Bush in the final year of his contract and uncertainty at inside linebacker, the Steelers at the very least should see what Robinson can do on special teams in the final four games.
They have been dressing veteran Marcus Allen as their fourth inside linebacker all season. He’s an unrestricted free agent after the season ends. It’s time to see if Robinson can build off his strong showing this summer.
TE Connor Heyward — Another rookie, Heyward has dressed for all 13 games and has been a core special-teams player, but the Steelers should give him more snaps and targets on offense.
A tight end, Heyward has nine catches on 10 targets, four of which went for first downs.Zach Gentry is a fine blocking tight end, but Heyward’s yards per catch average is almost double Gentry’s. Plus, it would be easy to create more playing time for him.
Shelf the jet sweeps to Steven Sims and Gunner Olszewski and give some of their snaps to Heyward, who catches everything and has developed a strong rapport with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.
CB William Jackson — Frustrated with the play of their corners at the midway point of the season, the Steelers acquired Jackson from the Commanders in hopes he would strengthen the position. A back injury has prevented Jackson from playing, and he remains on IR. Whenever Jackson, a former first-round pick, is healthy enough to play, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin should run him out there in some sub-packages.
Cam Sutton, the Steelers’ top corner, is an unrestricted free agent in March, and it seems unlikely the Steelers will bring back Ahkello Witherspoon, who disappointed with his play before a hamstring injury landed him on IR.
The Steelers will be in the market for a top-tier corner in free agency or the draft this spring, but they need to find out if Jackson is someone who can provide depth at one of their weakest positions on the roster.