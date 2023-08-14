PITTSBURGH — It was a nice step in the right direction for Kenny Pickett, George Pickens, Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth.
It was a nice first impression for Calvin Austin III, Broderick Jones — who played a game-high 49 snaps — and Darnell Washington, who continued to impress with his physicality.
It also was a nice night for Matt Canada.
That last sentence hasn’t been written or said much since Canada took over as Steelers offensive coordinator after the 2020 season. But it was justified after the team’s 27-17 win at Tampa Bay on Friday night. We blame Canada for everything when the Steelers offense fails. It just seems right to give him at least a little credit when the offense has some success.
I know it was just one game, an exhibition game at that, the first of three before the real games begin on Sept. 10 against the San Francisco 49ers. “Pretty vanilla football” was how Pickett described Friday night.
I know the Buccaneers didn’t play 10 of their 11 projected defensive starters. The Steelers’ first offense should have been able to move the ball, which it did with impressive efficiency. Pickett led a 10-play, 83-yard touchdown drive in his one and only drive. He got the ball to four different receivers. He put the ball exactly where it needed to be. He completed six of seven passes for 70 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown pass to Pickens.
“He did a great job managing the game, getting the ball to the right guy who was open,” Canada said of Pickett Sunday morning.
Again, one drive in the first exhibition game against a lot of reserves.
“We aren’t going to wear out our hands patting ourselves on the back,” Mike Tomlin said.
I get that.
But I also know that, at least for one night, no one was asking the question heard most often here since last season ended:
Will Canada thwart Pickett’s development into a franchise quarterback?
I asked it many times.
I am not suggesting Canada suddenly has turned into an offensive genius. There will be plenty of time to criticize him if his offense reverts to 2022 form when the Steelers averaged just 18.1 points per game, tied for sixth-worst in the NFL.
All I’m saying is the offense looked, for lack of a better word, different Friday night.
There were throws down the middle of the field, an area the offense often ignored last season. The touchdown pass to Pickens was the highlight.
There also were deep throws, something else that didn’t happen enough last season. Pickett didn’t need to go deep, but Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph took their shots. Trubisky’s long pass for Cody White early in the second quarter was intercepted, but that was as much on White for not coming down with the ball or at least keeping cornerback Zyon McCollum from catching it. Rudolph’s 67-yard touchdown pass to Austin in the third quarter was the best play of the game. Another deep Rudolph pass for Austin resulted in a 38-yard pass interference penalty.
Even the two jet sweeps that Canada called worked well. A lot of people hate that play and think it is too gimmicky for an NFL team, but Austin ran for gains of 17 and 6 yards. It looks as if he could be a significant player after missing last season with a foot injury. I can’t wait to see him returning kicks.
“We know what his skill set is,” Canada said.
All of it was pleasing to the eye.
“I think we can be really good,” Canada said. “We’re just going to keep quietly moving forward and do one thing at a time and consistently get better.
“There wasn’t anything we did [Friday night] that we didn’t do all last year, but, with our ones, it was clean, it was good, it was sharp. Execution was better.”
Pickens promised more to come after the game.
“We’ve got more stuff in store, for sure,” the wideout said.
Canada said the only goal is to be ready for the 49ers in that first game.
“I’m really excited about where we’re at and where we’re headed.”