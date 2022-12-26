It wasn’t ugly Christmas sweaters that Pittsburgh Steelers players, en masse, wore while walking in and out of Acrisure Stadium before and after their Christmas Eve night victory.
Instead, it was a pullover with much more meaning.
Steelers players, coaches and even front-office members were adorned with No. 32 Franco Harris jerseys on a night that honored him days after the Steelers legend’s unexpected death.
“Safe to say I’m going to keep this jersey,” quarterback Kenny Pickett said while addressing media from a podium while wearing the black-and-gold throwback. “Probably give it to my parents, have it hanging up.
“It was a really special night.”
It was that for the Steelers, and not because of their thrilling 13-10 comeback win. Not because it was Christmas Eve, and not because it was the second-coldest game ever played in this city.
What clearly touched Steelers players the most was that it was the night the Steelers retired Harris’ No. 32 on the day after the 50th anniversary of the iconic Immaculate Reception play he authored. The halftime ceremony was something that had been planned for months but became much more poignant when Harris died in his sleep at 72 overnight into Wednesday.
“We had a chance to be a part of Steeler history tonight and, man, we don’t take that lightly,” coach Mike Tomlin said during his postgame news conference. “We’re just so appreciative of the ground that’s been laid by those that have come before us, the men like this man’s jersey (Harris’) that I’m wearing right here.”
The tributes to Harris were wide ranging and came throughout the evening. There was captain Cameron Heyward carrying and waving a large “32” flag while running out of the tunnel after being the final starter introduced to the crowd by public address announcer Larry Richert.
There were periodic chants of “Fran-co, Fran-co” from the crowd, but there was another loud utterance of Harris’ first name said twice that was perhaps more touching.
On a critical fourth-and-1 play late in the second quarter, the Steelers lined up in a crowded formation, and Pickett barked out his cadence.
As he kicked his left foot out to the side to signal to Miles Boykin to go in motion, Pickett yelled out, “Franco! Franco!”
“It was a dummy count until I said ‘Franco,’ “ Pickett said. “And it was going to be live, so it was a huge play in the game. We had that in. It was special to convert.
“It was cool to have that in for him this week.”
The Steelers converted the fourth down to set up their first points of the game (a Chris Boswell field goal).
“A little tip of the cap for Harris,” center Mason Cole said. “It was cool.”
The holiday kickoff surely played a part, particularly because the crowd — albeit smaller than usual — was especially jovial and engaged throughout the game. But make no mistake, several Steelers players said they were driven to play in memory of Harris.
“I think for us it was just a tip of a cap to not only just a Steeler legend, but a great man, a person in this community who you could always count on, a guy that, even when he retired, he still wanted to be your teammate,” Heyward said.
“To just say that we loved him, we’ll continue to love him, and we appreciate all that he’s done for us.”