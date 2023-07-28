It started on the first day of training camp, and it began with an unsolicited observation from Mike Tomlin, who is not given to such assessments, certainly not this early.
When beginning his opening press conference at Saint Vincent College, moments after the players went through their customary conditioning run, Tomlin said of the 2023 Steelers:
“I like the feel in the air.”
OK, it doesn’t rank up there with U.S. captain Ben Crenshaw’s finger waggle and “I have a good feeling about this” comment about the final day of the 1999 Ryder Cup.
Maybe not even Bill Cowher’s “I like the look in his eye” observation about second-year quarterback Kordell Stewart in 1998.
Still, it was something of a surprising revelation for Tomlin and a peek into what he thinks about the team he has helped craft together to try to return to the playoffs. And he wasn’t the only one.
“I felt a different vibe out here,” wide receiver Diontae Johnson said. “You can just feel the energy. Everybody is happy to be out here. It’s a new group of guys. You can just tell they’re bringing a different energy to the team.”
Even general manager Omar Khan used the same word when assessing the good feeling he has of the roster he assembled in his first full year in the position.
“It’s just a vibe, where we are, the locker room of men that we have and the staff,” Khan said. “We just know what’s at the end of the tunnel. We know the hard work that it’s going to require to get there, and I just feel good about the people and their willingness to do it.”
NFL training camps are really no different than baseball’s spring training. This time of year, every team approaches the season with the hope and promise of bigger and better things. There are more rosy outlooks than a 10-day San Diego weather forecast.
The Steelers are no different. So why is the “vibe” different and so palpable from any other year?
“I guess just based on how the offseason went ... our process and the people that I did it with,” Khan said. “We talk and evaluate ourselves and the team all the time, and I just feel really good about where we’re at.”
Said Tomlin, when asked to expound on his observation: “Just excitement. Guys are excited to be here, to be back, to be around each other, to begin this process. You feel it.”
All that was missing was the finger waggle.
Diontae’s
revenge year
In a year he was given a whopping new contract as the Steelers’ No. 1 receiver, Diontae Johnson responded by being the only wideout in the league with more than 57 catches to not have a touchdown.
Hard to believe for a player who combined for 15 touchdowns the previous two seasons.
What’s more, he had the second-fewest receptions (86) and yards (882) of his four-year career and was one of the few receivers in the league who did not have a reception of at least 40 yards.
“It was a weird year but something to learn from,” Johnson said.
Johnson is determined to change that this year and look more like the player he was in 2021, when he had 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. Included was four receptions of at least 40 yards.
“Everybody is not going to have the year they want,” Johnson said one morning at Saint Vincent College. “But it’s how you come back the following year. I’m going to show what I’ve been working on. When Sundays come, just put it on display.”
Then he added: “Try not to overthink or do too much. Just play my game and be me. Do what the coaches ask me to do and lead by example.”
Nobody has ever questioned Johnson’s work ethic and commitment. He is the hardest-working receiver on the team, always being the first on the practice field to catch passes and usually being on the field on Sunday 2.5-3 hours before kickoff, long before any of his teammates.
But along with a drop in production last season came another type of drop — dropped passes. Johnson had seven drops in 2023, two years after he dubiously led the league in that category with 13.
Khan, who gave Johnson a three-year, $39.5 million contract, believes that is all in the past.
“I have no doubt in my mind that Diontae is going to be successful this year,” Khan said. “He’s a hard-working football player. He’s exciting to watch. You saw that play he made in the opener against Cincinnati last year, the one-handed catch. That was a pretty special play. He’s capable of that and more.”