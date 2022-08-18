Steelers rookie running back Jaylen Warren has been carrying a football with him everywhere he goes on the Saint Vincent College campus the past few days. Consider it a homework assignment from running backs coach Eddie Faulkner, who gave it to him with a special inscription that reads: JAYLEN’S BABY.
“He said, ‘However you take care of your kids, you take care of this ball,’” Warren said with a smile. “If he ever sees me — meetings, practice, Wal-Mart — if he sees me without the ball, I get fined. I’m keeping this thing tight.”
Warren has been one of the surprises of this training camp, but the ball tucked under his arm is a constant reminder that fumbling could mean the difference between being employed or being on the street in a couple of weeks when the Steelers finalize their 53-man roster.
Warren fumbled in the preseason opener against the Seahawks. Even though the Steelers did not lose possession, ball security is, as head coach Mike Tomlin terms it, “non-negotiable” for the running backs vying for jobs behind starter Najee Harris.
“We have to find ways to get into the subconscious and make it important,” Faulkner said. “It’s a water ball. It becomes an annoyance, but it puts an emphasis on making sure we drive that point home. The best part about it is he’s receptive and all into it. That part of it is fun, when you have guys who want to be coached. I tell him, ‘Every time I see you, I have to see that ball.’”
Warren might not be a household name to Steelers fans, but Faulkner expected Warren to compete for a spot on the roster when the Steelers signed him after the draft. He scouted close to 70 draft-eligible running backs this winter and spring, and Warren was in his top 10.
Warren, who played in a Wing T offense at his Utah high school, did not take a traditional route to the NFL. He spent one season at Snow College in the junior college ranks before playing two years at Utah State and then one season at Oklahoma State.
A 5-foot-8, Warren said he’s always been overlooked because of his stature, which might explain why he went undrafted.
“A lot of guys like Jaylen fall through the cracks because beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” Faulkner said. “He’s maximizing his opportunity. It’s good to see. I’m really excited about his growth. He’s only going to get better.”
Warren grew on Faulkner throughout the pre-draft process because he could do everything the Steelers desire in a back. Many players of Warren’s stature aren’t every-down capable in the NFL, but Warren has proven he can handle anything the coaches throw at him.
“You could see he was a tough runner in college,” Faulkner said. “He could put his foot in the ground and make people miss. He was a north-south runner. What you didn’t see, which has been one of his better suits quite honestly, is his ability in pass protection. He’s a very physical pass protector.
“That’s just not something he was asked to do in that system [at Oklahoma State]. But that’s been a pleasant surprise. He’s smart in terms of knowing who to block, but once it comes to doing it, he plays with good technique and he’s physical. He’s built for the fight, and that’s fun to see.”
Warren is competing for a roster spot with veterans Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland. The Steelers will likely keep two of them. Warren’s versatility could give him an edge. Not only has he been impressive as a runner and pass protector, but he’s displayed some elite skills as a receiver out of the backfield, too.
In addition to carrying six times for 34 yards against the Seahawks, Warren added four receptions for 30 yards and caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett. Warren had to leap into the air and then stretch the ball across the goal line as he was being hit.
“I think I’ve always been able to do that,” Warren said. “I didn’t catch any passes in high school. I caught some in JUCO, maybe eight balls a season, but I feel like catching has always been huge for me. I’ve just never been able to display it.”
Warren is of Polynesian descent and is related to another former undrafted free agent running back who earned a couple of Super Bowl rings with the Steelers. Willie Parker, the Steelers’ third all-time leading rusher, is cousins with Warren, although Warren doesn’t exactly know how they are related.
Parker called Warren on the day the Steelers signed him.
“My Pops was like, ‘Do you know who Willie Parker is?’ I was like, ‘No, who’s that?’” Warren said.
“I got on the phone with him. He gave me a lot of insights. He was giving me tips. He said coming in as a free agent, I had to work for everything.”
Warren has done that. He earned reps with the first-team offense in recent weeks when Harris and Snell missed time due to injuries. He produced against the Seahawks and has two more opportunities against Jacksonville and Detroit before the coaches have to make their decision.
“Personally, I don’t feel like I’ve earned anything,” he said. “I’m still coming in and working. They recently moved me to Number 2, but I’m still working like I’m Number 6.”