It remains to be seen what impact the presence of rookie cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice will have on the position this season.
But as two of the tallest cornerbacks in the draft, they will certainly provide a different look than what the Steelers have been accustomed to in the secondary. Even before they put on a uniform.
“One thing I’ll say is, we’ll look good getting off the bus in our first game with the two guys that we picked up,” secondary coach Grady Brown said.
Porter (6-foot-2 1/2 , 193 pounds) and Trice (6-3, 206) are the tallest cornerbacks selected since Mike Tomlin has been head coach. They are a far cry from the likes of Senquez Golson (5-9) and Ricardo Colclough (5-11), a couple former cornerbacks who were second-round picks like Porter.
According to Pro Football Reference, the Steelers haven’t drafted a defensive back who was 6-foot-3 since safety Wonderful Monds in 1976. The last cornerback who was 6-foot-3 to be drafted by the Steelers was Hall of Famer Mel Blount in 1970.
Granted, how players are measured has changed over the years, especially since the NFL combine started taking exact heights and weights beginning in 1982. Nonetheless, the Steelers are changing the way their cornerback position will look, which includes the addition of free agent Patrick Peterson (6-1). Five of their top six cornerbacks will be at least 6-foot-1.
“I mean, you look at the guys that we have to play in our division, you look at the receivers that we have to cover in our division, you look at the backs that we have to tackle in our division,” Brown said. “Size and length and toughness are definitely important.”
Of course, it doesn’t always pan out. The Steelers went with the long cornerback the previous time they selected one and that didn’t exactly work. Justin Layne, a third-round pick in 2019 who was 6-2, 192 pounds, played just 145 defensive snaps in three seasons with the Steelers before he was released.
“Anytime you’re dealing with a longer defensive back, there may be some issues in space and off coverage and everything like that,” Brown said. “A lot of times in college, you really do what you’re best at doing as often as you can. So we’ll find out exactly what it is that he needs to get better at. But right now, we want to focus on what we do have.”
That is the case with Trice, who led Purdue with 10 passes defended last season and also returned two of his five career interceptions for touchdowns. He is best in press coverage, jamming receivers at the line of scrimmage. But, according to scouting reports, he lacks the fluidity to cover receivers in open space, despite his 4.47 speed.
“A lot of times in today’s game, guys walk down on the line of scrimmage and as soon as the receiver moves or the receiver flinches, they back up and we’re giving back the space that we walked down to take away,” Brown said. “He doesn’t do that. He’s been coached well at Purdue on how to just stay on the line of scrimmage and make receivers work.”
Porter’s only issue is he tended to grab receivers at Penn State, resulting in penalties. But he wasn’t tested much with the Nittany Lions, which could account for just the one interception he had in 34 career games. But when he was targeted, his 40% forced incompletion rate was the best of all Power Five cornerbacks in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus.
“I remember, a long time ago when I was in Seattle, we had signed Bobby Taylor and (quarterback) Matt Hasselbeck would throw some balls toward him in practice,” defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. “And he said, ‘I know I think I can get it there, but he’s just so long that it makes you pause.’ I think that is something with quarterbacks. That length is an issue because he does have a big radius to be able to get back to a ball that he may look like he’s out of position on.”
The Steelers had a similar type cornerback with Ike Taylor (6-2, 195), who was often used by former defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau to isolate on the other team’s top receivers. The only other cornerback to perform that role was Joe Haden, who was 5-11.
“When you watch Ike Taylor, you saw him press on the back side quite a bit,” Austin said. “He would be alone on the back side and he was able to handle that. I think when you have that dynamic, if you can get that type of guy, it really does help you. When you get a guy that can maybe make it so difficult for the other people, you can maybe kick some coverage, do some other things coverage-wise, to help other guys.”
That is what the Steelers are hoping for with Porter, whose 34-inch arm length makes him play even taller.
“I think he’s got a lot of really good NFL traits,” Austin said. “We know the issue in terms of lack of (interceptions), but that’s something that you can work on. As long as he’s doing all the other things he does well, we’ll be fine with him.”
Especially getting off the bus.