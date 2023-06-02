It’s a matter of when, not if, Broderick Jones will take over as the starting left tackle for the Steelers. They didn’t spend the No. 14 overall pick on Jones to watch him warm the bench for very long. Whether that happens in late summer or early fall will be up to Jones and how he develops.
One of the overlooked aspects of Jones assuming the job is giving Dan Moore Jr. a chance to acclimate himself at right tackle. Moore, who has started every game at left tackle the past two seasons, is likely the future swing tackle, and he has to get comfortable playing both sides.
This past week, during the second week of offseason training activities, Steelers coaches laid the groundwork for the transition when they had Moore take some reps at right tackle while Jones had some time with the starters at left tackle.
“It’s hard, man, but I’m getting into the swing of things,” Moore said. “It will come. A lot of people think switching sides is super easy. It’s looking different ways, pushing off a different leg, it’s getting calls from a different direction. When you have so many snaps on one side and now you’re being asked to move to a different side, especially at tackle where you’re being asked to block crazy athletes like T.J. Watt on an island most of the time, it’s not an easy thing to do. It’s definitely a little foreign to me, but it will come.”
Moore, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 draft, doesn’t have much experience at all on the right side. His last start at right tackle came during his freshman season at Texas A&M. He became the full-time starter at left tackle as a sophomore and was entrenched there for the remainder of his college career.
Moore played some right tackle during his rookie OTAs, but he switched to left tackle in training camp and earned the starting job there that summer.
“They’re trying to get me comfortable over there,” Moore said. “They’re making sure whatever happens that we have some depth.”
Some players can seamlessly transition from one side to the other without much of a problem. Many players make a living in the NFL as swing tackles or by being able to play guard and center. Versatility is coveted with the limited number of game day roster spots.
But for many players, including Moore, going from one side to the other isn’t natural and their transitions can only be done with repetition and muscle memory.
“They say to feel just as comfortable on the other side you need just as many snaps as you do on your more comfortable side,” Moore said.
“I’ve taken a lot of snaps on the left side, so it’s really just going to be about feel and trying to get as many snaps live and on air as I can this offseason.”
Moore seems to know what’s coming. Offensive line coach Pat Meyer hasn’t discussed any future plans with Moore, but he’s smart enough to realize once he cedes the starting left tackle job to Jones, his value increases if he displays versatility in his game.
“Coach Pat always makes jokes about it,” Moore said. “There hasn’t been discussions about what’s going to happen. Right now, it’s moving pieces around and getting guys ready in different spots for whatever happens.”