Khalil Davis couldn’t have scripted his introduction into the NFL any better. After getting selected by the Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2020 draft, he made the team as a rookie. He got to dress for two games and earned a Super Bowl ring when the Buccaneers beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
After his storybook rookie season, the reality of the NFL smacked him in the face. The 6-foot-1, 308-pound defensive lineman made the Bucs’ 53-man roster again last season, but they cut him in Week 4. He was picked up by the Colts, but they cut him a month later.
With his NFL career on pause, Davis got in his car and drove to Pittsburgh to visit his twin brother, Carlos, who plays defensive line for the Steelers. Khalil and Carlos played together in high school in Kansas City and at the University of Nebraska. They had a plan to reunite in the NFL, but neither thought it would happen as quickly as it did.
Carlos put in a good word for Khalil with Mike Tomlin. His agent reached out to Kevin Colbert. Within a couple of days, they were teammates again. Khalil was signed to the practice squad and spent the remainder of the season with the Steelers.
“It’s awesome,” Khalil said Saturday afternoon following a training camp practice. “It’s a different experience because it’s his team. I came to add to the team. He’s showing me the ropes and helping me through the process of how they play here and what it’s like be a defensive lineman here.”
In an odd twist to the story, the Steelers signed Khalil at least in part because Carlos was injured at the time Khalil was cut. Khalil showed enough over the final few weeks of the season that the Steelers signed him to a futures contract in January.
“We’ve always been close, but I think football brought us closer,” Carlos said. “It teaches so many life lessons, and we get to do it together. That’s the best part.”
The Steelers have a thing for reuniting brothers. The Davis twins are one of three sets of brothers on the team. In the spring, the Steelers drafted Connor Heyward, who is the younger brother of all-pro defensive lineman Cam Heyward. They also employ the Watt brothers — all-pro linebacker T.J. and fullback/special teams ace Derek.
The Heyward and Watt brothers play on opposite sides of the ball. The Davis twins are competing for a roster spot at the same position.
“It’s a very tricky experience, but I know who he is,” Khalil said. “We’re both just trying to get better. If we can both get better and we help each other get better, it will end up good for both of us.”
In college, they didn’t really compete against each other. Khalil played outside as a four- and five-technique, while Carlos played nose tackle. In the NFL, especially if you’re not a starter, you have to be versatile enough to play every spot up and down the line.
Khalil and Carlos are having strong camps. Khalil has been impressive in one-on-one periods against the offensive line. Carlos, who was drafted by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2020 draft and has dressed for 11 games over his first two seasons, has been making plays, too.
But the competition for roster spots among the defensive linemen is fierce. Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi and Tyson Alualu, the three projected starters, have spots locked up. Rookie third-round pick DeMarvin Leal and Isaiahh Loudermilk will almost assuredly be on the 53-man roster, too. That leaves one spot, maybe two, for the rest of the linemen in camp fighting for jobs.
“To play in this league, your technique has to be better than your talent because everyone has talent at this level,” Khalil said. “The thing I appreciate here is coach [ Karl] Dunbar and how he teaches guys to use their hands. The guys here are so sound with their technique. I knew if I didn’t step up with my technique, I wouldn’t have a shot. I put the pressure on myself to use my hands every day. It’s been paying off, and I appreciate that.”