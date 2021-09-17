DuBOIS — In 2017, Hank Webster turned 75 years old and decided to live the theme of “75 and still alive!” throughout the year including taking a 158-mile kayak trip down the West Branch of the Susquehanna River from Cherry Tree in Indiana County to Lock Haven. Despite being a few years older, Webster is still showing that he is very much “still alive.”
This year he picked up from the end of that former trip in Lock Haven and proceeded to kayak towards Northumberland, where the West Branch meets up with the North Branch of the Susquehanna, which begins in Cooperstown, N.Y. To be more exact he was shooting to complete the trip at Shikellamy State Park, which is mile zero on the West Branch.
This time he didn’t traverse the waterway alone but sought out any fellow kayakers who might be interested. A canoeing and kayak group on Facebook asked if anyone was interested and Robert Hazel, of Milesburg, answered the call.
“We met at Milesburg at his home and took my truck to Shikellamy State Park. Then we returned to Milesburg in his vehicle, loaded up our kayaks and went to Lock Haven,” Webster said. “It was supposed to be 70 miles...70...that was our goal.”
The plan was to take four days to make the 70-mile trip, and camping out along the way. The duo was only able to travel 47 miles down the West Branch over two and a half days.
“The reason we did not kayak the fourth day, there was a little lady named Ida, that came through Pennsylvania. The storm track for Ida was going directly over Lewisburg, and that’s where we would have been on our fourth day,” he said, noting that there were warnings of flash floods, torrential rains and possible tornadoes, as well as rapidly rising water.
They had planned to put their kayaks in the water on August 29 and get off the river at about noon on September 1. With Ida bearing down on the region, they were forced to cut their trip short and leave the river on August 31. They had made it to a “little town called Montgomery, not far from Allenwood, south of Muncy.” Webster noted that “there was a fishing boat commission access ramp there at Montgomery, and it was very easy for his (Hazel’s) wife to locate us because she had to come down to meet us to go to the park” where Webster’s truck was parked. It was another 23 miles downriver to the park.
There were definite differences between this year’s journey and the trip in 2017.
“Well, by the time you get to Lock Haven, (the) West Branch is a large river. Most of us who paddle up here are used to small, fast flowing, rocks jumping out and grabbing you. Down there, it’s a big wide river, a lot of potential for motorized boats. We did not see another kayak or canoe on the river. We did see motorized boats,” Webster said.
It was careful planning that limited their interaction with motorized boats. Webster noted “that’s why we chose to start Sunday afternoon, decreasing the chance that we would encounter motorized boats. There were a few.”
The wildlife seen along the river also was a change from the earlier trip. There were none of the warm-blooded mammals – deer, muskrats, beaver, fox, but this trip proved to be excellent for wading birds and fishing birds like the great blue heron, great egrets and mergansers.
Another difference with this part of the West Branch, is that “the stream seems to be moving slower. There is a current, but it’s not a strong current,” he said.
The reason for the current moving faster in the West Branch in Indiana and Clearfield counties is because of elevation. “Here we have more elevation drop per mile than you down there.” The less of a drop in elevation per mile on the West Branch when it widens, gives it more of an “impression of paddling on a lake,” Webster said, adding that “consequently our pace was slower.”
Along the way, the duo say a lot of cabins, trailers and houses along the river, and Webster noted that the towns were closer together, but they “were still able to find campsites. These were not established campsite ... places we could camp.”
And while Ida would put an early end to the trip, the weather at the beginning of the journey Webster says was very nice. The first day was mostly overcast, he said, with temperatures in the upper 70s. The second day brought fluffy clouds, mostly blue sky and temperatures in the low 80s and the third day, he said, was mostly sunny with no indication that Ida was on the horizon. “And thanks to modern technology. We had cell phone service the entire way. And with that we could get the weather maps and warnings, as well as maintain contact with spouses. Watching also and fretting. So I generally checked in with my wife once a day.”
It was that technology that was crucial in the two men making their decision to end the trip early.
“...we were able to know what was happening that way. And that’s what led us to the decision to get off. Without that technology we would have camped someplace near Lewisburg, and we would have been inundated, literally. We would have been probably one of those high risk water rescues. We would not want our first responders to have to deal with us,” Webster said.
He said before they began their journey, “Ida was forming and they were forecasting it, and the day we left it hit New Orleans, Louisiana, so we knew it was there. The track in United States wasn’t as well defined at that point. So when I was packing up on Saturday we knew there was a storm coming. The projected path in United States was not as well defined.” But Webster says he knew that they might be faced with the option of having to leave the river because of the storm.
Checking the water levels after Ida hit, Webster said the water went from 3 feet up to 7 feet in a 12-hour span, which makes the decision to get off the river a smart one.
This was not the only storm this year to alter plans for this trip.
“In reality, our original date for kayaking was delayed because of Tropical Storm Fred. Fred caused the river down there to go from about two feet to nine and a half feet overnight. And taking more than a week to come down. Then we hesitated because we weren’t sure about Henre. Fortunately, Andre had no impact on the river, up here. Tropical storms in the second half of August created some challenges,” he said.
As it was, when they launched on this most recent trip, the water, Webster says, was “when we launched, we were maybe a foot to two foot higher than normal — well within the banks.”
But nine feet of water, he says is not easy. “That’s outright dangerous.” He noted there would also be possible debris in the water and with faster moving water. He noted that they were traveling with loaded kayaks because of the planned four days and that extra weight limits maneuverability.
Prior to Ida, the most challenging obstacle they encountered was a dam in Williamsport, Pa. It was the a low head dam called the Hepburn Street Dam. Webster said the map guide had advised people traversing the river to leave the river 100-200 yards upstream of the dam and portage around it.
“My biggest mistake was not to have checked out that location before we went. It’s right near downtown Williamsport. It’s between Maynard Street and Market Street. So it’s in the flood control area. And there was a very high steep, flood control bank and therein lies our problem,” Webster said.
So what was the solution to their dilemma?
“We decided to pull our kayaks up to the top of the flood control, and that proved to be very challenging. In fact, a bicyclist, a stranger stopped and asked if we needed help. And for his assistance we got mine up to the top. And then we started rethinking and he suggested that Rob, my partner, would kayak back upstream a half a mile, and there was an easier way to get out. So, we did not notice that when we were paddling down because we’re looking at the dam, not the shore.”
Once out of the river and portaging their kayaks, the duo had to find where to re-enter the West Branch to continue their journey. “Right parallel with the breast of the dam there was a gate. And we could then lower our kayaks down this very rocky, steep riprap bank. We left some plastic on the rock. So we have some additional gouges on our kayak, no leaks. The salvation in this is that my son and I built a kayak caddy, which directions we found online. And it’s a two-wheeled device, you set your kayak on, and you pick up the front and you got basically a carriage. So we were able to move our kayaks on the bicycle path. It took time. So that ended up taking us a lot more energy, a lot more time than we had projected.”
While he may be a few years past his 75th birthday, Webster is not slowing down on living life. He already is talking about two kayaking trips next year. Webster says his son has suggested finishing up the last leg of this year’s shortened trip on the West Branch by making it a family affair to traverse those last 23 miles. There’s also talk about a possible 80-mile kayak trip with Boy Scout Troops 72 and 26. And maybe a third trip beginning in New York where the Susquehanna River begins, who knows what adventure 2022 may bring.