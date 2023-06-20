Although the deadline is passed for the early-bird discounted tickets to the Redbank Valley High School “Event of the Year: The Reunion of a Lifetime,” there’s still time to register for the event, which will be held on Saturday, July 8, at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
We need to know how much food to prepare, tables to set out, waters to ice, corn to order and pigs to roast! It has been thrilling to see how many people are sending in their registrations the past few weeks; however, time is running out.
Reservations with a check made out to “RVHS Alumni” can be sent to Dave Sturgeon, 215 Sturgeon Lane, Mayport, PA 16240.
The event’s Steering Committee is working hard to help you have a wonderful experience with your friends, family and fellow RVHS attendees. We are still working on contingency plans in case of inclement weather, emergencies, transportation and parking for ADA needs, security, first aid, helping park employees to make the area shine for your arrival, and the other thousand details that come with planning an event of this scope.
We are all volunteers who have spent the past six months brainstorming and meeting to coordinate the various aspects of molding one individual’s vision into a cohesive plan. This might have started with just one individual, but the Steering Committee has more than 40 people who have been working to pull it all together.
Our patriotic color scheme might reflect the July 4 spirit, but this entire project demonstrates just what can and does happen in small towns across our great nation. People working together to create a fun experience for others, to give a sense of homecoming to an entire area, to inspire far away people to come back to their roots, to offer everyone a chance to reconnect and meet up with someone they might have lost touch with years ago, is an awesome experience.
The philosophy of our group has been to make things better than we found them. Whether we are talking about the actual park itself or our community spirit, we have been striving to give you the best day that we can.
This RVHS reunion isn’t just for students; it is also for any employees. We have some teachers and staff attending, but our group’s hope is to see more attend. It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to tell someone that your life is better because of their influence. Thankfully, gratitude does not have a deadline.
July 8 is just around the corner so don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet up with your fellow RVHS friends and family. Send in your registration today.
Our last Steering Committee meeting before the ultimate July 8 deadline is Saturday, June 24, at 10 a.m. at the Alltel Building along Lafayette Street in New Bethlehem. If you can assist us in any way, please attend.
BOB GOURLEY
RVHS Reunion