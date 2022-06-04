PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township, following in the steps of Philipsburg Borough, wrote a letter expressing their discontent at this year’s lack of fish stocking at a section of Cold Stream.
The state Fish and Boat Commission announced that due to the Class A wild brown trout population, trout stocking was stopped in favor of wild trout management on the section of stream extending from the State Game Lands boundary downstream to the inflow of Cold Stream Dam.
Supervisors are upset because the previously stocked area was accessible with nice walking paths and a spot for kids fishing derbies.
Supervisor Pat Romano Jr. said he had conversations with commission representatives and still cannot fully comprehend the reason behind the change.
“The logic there makes no sense,” said Romano. “This happened by itself with no interference doing things the way it’s always been done. It’s amazingly productive for native and wild trout, and they’re gonna come in and fix it. It’s such a political (thing).”
To be classified as a Class A (brown trout), wild brown trout biomass must be at least 35.6 lbs. per acre; biomass of wild brown trout less than 5.9 inches in length at least 0.089 lbs. per acre; and wild brown trout biomass must make up at least 75 percent of the total wild trout biomass, according to commission documents.
Romano said he was told the total biomass of wild brown trout met and exceeded the criteria.
According to commission documents, “Class A wild trout populations represent the best of this Commonwealth’s naturally reproducing trout fisheries.” In other words, these populations are supposedly self-sustaining and do not need to be stocked.
The document notes that “for a water to be removed from the Class A Wild Trout Streams designation, total trout biomass shall be documented below set criteria for two consecutive stream examinations.”
The commission’s objectives for Class A, B, C and D management are largely similar. The commission hopes to protect habitat and water quality through education, spread information to other regulatory agencies and reduce the potential of over harvesting due to attracting anglers with stocking.
For Class A, it seeks to “protect exceptional wild trout populations from possible harmful effects of stocking due to interactions with hatchery trout.” The word “exceptional” is dropped for the other classes’ objectives.
It also stated an objective for Class A as “to maintain standing stocks of wild trout at a Class A biomass density. An increase in the population of age 3 or older trout by a factor of two (after cessation of stocking) is desirable. The amount of habitat, the full force of fishing mortality and natural variation in response to climatic events may limit this response in older fish and should not be considered a rigid measure of program success.”
When streams are removed from the stocking program, staff will seek out a replacement. In the case of cold stream, 80 percent of the fish previously stocked at Cold Stream, Section 02, went to Cold Stream Dam, according to officials. Based on stocking allocation criteria, Cold Stream Dam is now stocked at its maximum rate. The remaining fish were stocked in Black Moshannon Creek, sections 02 and 04.