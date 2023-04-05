I have been aggressively meeting with the people of Armstrong County over the last five months as I prepare for the responsibilities as one of your county commissioners, and I have to say, I am delighted with the people I have been talking with. I have heard from many that things need to change for the good of our county; and I agree, things do need to change.
I have been attending the Armstrong County Republican Committee meetings faithfully and was looking forward to a “Meet the Candidates Q & A” that has been discussed. That event, scheduled for April 13 at Living Waters Church in Kittanning, was taking shape to be a platform that seemed to be, to a political novice such as me, fair for all candidates. After the Republican Committee meeting last night, I am not so sure that will be the case. A last-minute motion to change the structure, as well as who will be planning the event, has led me to decide I will not be attending that event. This late change does not allow sufficient development of the structure and rules for managing the time at all.
Let me say this: it is not because I don’t want to give you an opportunity to hear from me, rather quite the opposite. I will make myself available to meet with you, your group or organization personally and share my thoughts on your questions.
I choose not to participate in an event that is evolving into a situation where I am being forced into sound bites on topics that I have yet to formulate my comprehensive position on. I believe that a conversation where I hear your concern, research the situation, and then move forward with what is best for the people of Armstrong County will serve you better.
You may contact me via email at johnstrate2023@gmail.com, johnstrate.com or on Facebook to make those arrangements for me to sit down with whomever wants to talk.
I am certainly no politician, and I will only be able to serve you in a manner that allows me to seek that comprehensive exploration of the facts before taking action. I look forward to serving Armstrong County to the best of my ability in a manner that you would expect.
JOHN STRATE
Candidate for
Armstrong County Commissioner