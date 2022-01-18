BROOKVILLE — It’s been a long road back to .500 for the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team and the game to get them even in the standings was quite an up-and-down struggle as well.
Although the Lady Raiders started the game with a 14-0 run against Oil City Tuesday night, they found themselves down three points to start the fourth quarter before posting a 31-point quarter to pull away for a 53-31 win.
It’s the second win of the year for Brookville against the Oilers (1-10). Back on Dec. 14 in Oil City, the Lady Raiders won, 61-40.
This one appeared to be going that way quickly, but the turnover struggles hit its peak in the third quarter as the Lady Raiders committed 11 of their 24 in the quarter and scored just one point as Oil City put up eight points.
With just over three minutes left in the third, Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell pulled his starters trailing 23-22.
“It was gut check time and we needed to find out who we were and I think we did find out we can be a good team, but we have to play with that level of intensity and urgency,” said Powell.
Oil City outscored Brookville by just a 2-0 margin the rest of the third with the starters out and took a 25-22 lead into the fourth. From there, the Lady Raiders outscored the Oilers by a whopping margin of 31-6 after scoring 22 points the first three quarters.
“Our book-end quarters were good tonight,” Powell said. “I told the girls if we could put together four quarters that looked like the first and fourth, we’re pretty dangerous. And it wasn’t from a lack of effort in the middle quarters. We got careless with the basketball and didn’t shoot the ball well and we had to have that gut check to see where we’re at.
“If those kids want to get to the postseason, we have to get ourselves to .500 and this was a game to finally get there and one we needed. I’m proud of that effort and the fourth quarter carried us to victory.”
Jordan Cook and Eden Wonderling finished with double-doubles, Cook scoring 16 points with 11 rebounds and Wonderling fouling out late in the game with 15 points with 13 rebounds and seven steals.
It was Wonderling who led the team out of the gate, pressuring the Oilers into nine first-quarter turnovers as the Lady Raiders built a 14-0 lead by the 2:49 mark. Wonderling had 12 of those points, including four steals in the first four minutes.
“We were able to do exactly what we wanted to start, pressuring them and turning them over into easy buckets and Eden had a fantastic night all around, but she really gave us that first-quarter spark,” Powell said. “She’s going to be sore tomorrow because that was a rough game out there. I’m proud of her.”
But things went dark early in the second quarter and Cook’s basket 51 seconds into the quarter to put the Lady Raiders up 19-4 was the last field goal they’d hit until Cook’s putback off a missed free throw 52 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Elisa Molnar’s free throw in the second was the only non-Wonderling/Cook points scored by the Lady Raiders until the fourth quarter and the only point in the third scored by Brookville was a Cook hitting one of two free throws with 5:04 remaining in the quarter.
Alayna Haight wound up hitting all three of her 3-pointers in the fourth and finished with 11 points, all in the fourth to help spark a 31-point quarter that saw the Lady Raiders go 9-for-15 from the field and 10-for-16 from the foul line as seven different players found the scoring column.
Ashley Shreckengost led Oil City with eight points while Maddy Marczyk scored seven points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Brookville, which will make up its home game from Monday against St. Marys on Jan. 27, returns to action at home Saturday against Union with a 12:30 p.m. junior varsity start.
The Lady Raiders won the JV game, 37-31, as Hannah Lundgren and Bentley Hughey scored 11 and 10 points respectively.
BROOKVILLE 53, OIL CITY 31
Score By Quarters
Oil City 4 13 8 6 — 31
Brookville 14 7 1 31 — 53
Oil City –31
Kylee Coyley 1 3-5 5, Emma Stahl 1 0-0 2, Maddy Marczyk 2 2-4 7, Gianna Cavalline 0 0-0 0 Ashley Shreckengost 3 0-0 8, Riley Guiste 1 4-9 6, Nicki Petro 0 0-2 0, Cassidy Sutley 0 0-0 0, Chayse Skinner 0 1-2 1, Bailey Wise 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 10-22 31.
Brookville –53
Eden Wonderling 6 3-4 15, Jordan Cook 5 6-10 16, Alayna Haight 3 2-2 11, Elisa Molnar 0 2-4 2, Elizabeth Wonderling 1 3-7 5, Reggan Olson 1 0-0 2, Kerstyn Davie 1 0-0 2, Hannah Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Bentley Hughey 0 0-0 0, Tayler Rafferty 0 0-0 0, Mara Bowser 0 0-2 0. Totals: 17 16-29 53.
3-pointers: Brookville 3 (Haight 3), Oil City 3 (Shreckengost 2, Marczyk).