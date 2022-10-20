BROOKVILLE — More than 100 students from Brookville Area High School were downtown early Tuesday morning to participate in the annual Halloween window-painting contest.
Art teach Stephen Jaworski said the students included artists and their partners.
The window-painting tradition goes back more than 60 years, when it was started by high school art teacher Charles Park in 1957. “Even past COVID, we’ve been able to keep it going,” Jaworski said.
During the first contest, also sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, 44 merchants participated. Students from grades seven through 12 were involved, competing for cash prizes.
Tuesday afternoon high school Principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni said, “Today, two school buses filled with excited BAHS students with boxes of painting supplies and Halloween sketches arrived on Main Street, spreading students from one end of the street to the other. This Brookville tradition is one that the students, faculty, parents, businesses and community look forward to every mid-October.
“As the principal of the Brookville Junior/Senior High School, I am amazed at the planning and coordination required to pull off the transformation of the Main Street business windows in less than 6 hours. When I first arrived at BAHS and was presented with information about the Halloween window painting I was concerned about the limited ability to supervise students based on how far apart the students were. I was also concerned about students making poor choices while in the community. Little did I know about the intensity of each of the art projects and the focus and time students took at creating their masterpieces. The students work from the moment they get off the bus until the bus is ready to pull out for the return to school. I am so proud of the students’ determination and endurance in creating their detailed artwork, regardless of the almost always uncomfortable weather.”
Barbazzeni also commended art teachers Jaworski and Leanna Geppert for their involvement in the project. “The BAHS art teachers lead students in developing their artistic skills, talent and knowledge. Year after year they provide the students the opportunity to demonstrate their talent through events like this. We are very fortunate, at BASD, to have faculty and staff that work closely with the Brookville community to make connections for students to demonstrate the knowledge and skills they gain at BASD,” she said. “Students giving back to their community through sharing the talent and skills they have gained at BAHS is the surest way to connect students to real-world learning.”
This year 38 businesses participated in the annual event, with judging to be done by those businesses and former art students. Paintings will be judged on originality, craftsmanship and cleanliness. Winners are expected to be announced later this week.