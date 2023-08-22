When the ball is teed up for the final game of the preseason Thursday night, perhaps no position group on the Pittsburgh Steelers will be scrutinized in terms of a starting job more than slot cornerback.
Coach Mike Tomlin admitted Tuesday that the competition between Chandon Sullivan and Elijah Riley has caught his attention heading into the Steelers’ game against the Atlanta Falcons.
“It’s been tight,” Tomlin said. “Both guys have been above the line. Both guys have made splash plays, and so we’ll continue to rotate them in this last opportunity.”
Sullivan has been listed as the first-team slot corner — ahead of Riley — since Tomlin released his initial depth chart prior to the preseason opener. Each player recorded an interception Saturday night against Buffalo, Riley getting his in the second quarter, Sullivan following suit early in the third.
The playing time was almost equally divided. Riley got 17 snaps, Sullivan 13. Each played significantly on special teams, a potential tiebreaker in the decision whether both defensive backs can make the 53-man roster.
“I think those guys are both making a case that they belong,” defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. “They’ve each made some plays. They’ve each shown improvement, which what I’m really looking for, and they’ve each shown improvement from Game 1 to Game 2. We’ll see how it plays out here. I think it’s still a tight competition that’s going to go down to the wire.”
Sullivan has the edge in experience, entering the NFL in 2018, starting 31 games and appearing in 71 over the past five seasons. He was the starting slot corner last season for the Minnesota Vikings before signing with the Steelers in late April.
“I think I’ve been really consistent,” Sullivan said. “I don’t think I’m forcing plays. I’m letting the plays come to me. I try not to give up anything. I take the assignments and be the veteran guy that I am.”
Riley has played three NFL seasons, making all seven of his career starts in 2021 with the New York Jets. His edge is more time spent in the Steelers system. He was claimed off waivers in late August and spent much of the year on the practice squad while also spending four games on the active roster.
“There is an expectation for you to know and be a little more comfortable (in Year 2),” Riley said. “I feel I’ve fallen into that. I’m taking it in stride and detailing my work so I can be in the best position.”
The X-factor in the competition is Patrick Peterson, who could be moved inside depending on the development of rookie second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. on the outside. Tomlin is expecting to give Porter plenty of snaps Thursday night to show how far along he is in his development.
Porter confirmed Tuesday that he took first-team reps in practice, with Peterson moving into the slot.
If Porter is ready to play outside, Peterson could start inside and put Sullivan and Riley on the bench or on the unemployment line.
Peterson, who never played in the slot until this summer, won’t be used there against the Falcons.
“I’m comfortable with what I’ve seen,” Tomlin said.
The Steelers haven’t deployed one player strictly as a slot corner since Mike Hilton departed for the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency after the 2020 season. Last year, Arthur Maulet’s 420 snaps in the slot were most on the team. Cameron Sutton, who moved inside on passing downs, took 185 snaps in the slot.
Sutton signed with Detroit in free agency, and the Steelers released Maulet in the spring.
Tomlin said it’s not necessary for one player to cement the job heading into the season.
“From a matchup perspective, that gives us an advantage week-in and week-out to be successful,” he said. “I just think that’s a function of today’s game.”
Sullivan and Riley are the latest defensive backs to state their case. Each is an undrafted free agent, and each brings a different trait to the defense. It’s not out of the question that one could be used on potential run downs and the other in passing situations.
“I like to stick it up in there,” Riley said. “I feel like I’m a run-down guy. Throw on my neck pad and go in there and make a big tackle. He’s a really good coverage guy, so he’s helping me with my coverage skills as well.”