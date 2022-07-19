WAYNE TWP. – On Tuesday morning, participants in the Summer Reading programs from both the Redbank Valley Public Library and the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library in Rimersburg paid a visit to the Mahoning Creek Dam, located between Redbank and Wayne townships in Armstrong County.
The school-age attendees were joined by their parents and several area residents interested in the recreational opportunities at the site.
Area resident Anna Veronesi, a maintenance person at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ park, who does double duty as a guide, along with summer park ranger, Jacob, led the group on a hike through the forests and rocks overlooking the dam site.
Jaylene Onufer, director at the New Bethlehem-area library, said, “I think that this is first time that I have visited this facility. When we were looking for field trip opportunities for the reading program, someone suggested Mahoning Dam. It was a great choice.”
The children ranged in age from about four years old up to 16. While the little ones looked a little overwhelmed at first, brightly colored activity books handed out by Veronesi soon had them smiling.
“We have goody bags for them after the walk, too,” she said. These would supplement the snacks brought along by library personnel.
Don Crawford, one of the area residents who tagged along, was impressed by the dam and its environs.
“I have some family in the area and used to work around here,” he said. “I never knew this was here.”
In recent years, the facilities at Mahoning Dam have been considerably updated from the more rustic picnic tables and restrooms that used to be mainstays. There are several modern play areas for children, and the dam site has many private campgrounds surrounding it.
The theme for this year’s Summer Reading programs at the local libraries was “Oceans of Possibilities,” thus the water-themed excursion to Mahoning Dam. The two libraries teamed up this year on the trip to the dam, as well as for an upcoming trip to the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.